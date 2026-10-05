Record petrol and diesel prices in October: Here’s what you’ll pay

Several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the fuel prices.

South African motorists are facing another brutal blow at the pumps, with petrol prices set to rocket from Wednesday.

The record prices are expected to put households under severe pressure and perhaps prompt motorists with petrol-guzzling cars to reconsider more fuel-efficient or electric vehicles.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12 cents per litre, and 95-octane petrol by R3.33.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will increase by R2.84 per litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go up by R3.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R3.58 more per litre, while LP gas will increase by 42c per kilogramme countrywide and by 48c per kg in the Western Cape.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, 93 unleaded petrol will cost R29.88 per litre, while 95 unleaded petrol will be R30.25 per litre.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will increase to R31.95 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R33.29 per litre.

Reasons for the adjustments

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-dollar (United States dollar) exchange rate, contributed to the increase in petrol and diesel prices.