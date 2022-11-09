Regional Extreme Festival aiming to end year on a high at Zwartkops

Andre De Kock

This year’s Regional Extreme Festival will be concluded at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with more than 240 contenders in 10 separate racing disciplines taking to the tarmac.

Top billing will belong to the BMW M Performance Parts racing brigade, where drivers like Andreas Meier (#trainedamateurs BMW 318 TC), William Einkamerer (BTAS BMW 335i), Fabio Fedetto (BMW M4), Leon Loubser (Bid Wheels BMW 355i), Jan Evertsteyn (African Surprise BMW M3), Thomas Potgieter (Stone Hill BMW M4) and Arrie van der Berg (BMW M3) should fight for race victories.

Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothes Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo) should be the man to beat in the races for Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Cars, with his closest adversaries being Phillip Meyer (Pple Porsche 924), Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz), Mark Harvey (Adapt Porsche 924) and Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Top runners in the Car Care Clinic Super Hatch races must include Karel Stoltz (Pta Noord Toyota Etios), Andre Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa), Jonathan du Toit (Motul Honda Civic), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Civic), Melanis Spurr (Design Hut Volkswagen Polo) and Ishmael Balloyi (TAR Honda Civic).

Already crowned 2022 Mobil 1 V8 Supercar champion, Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) will face off against drivers like Franco di Matteo (Lauda Jaguar XK8), Warren Lombard (Pepboys Ford Falcon), Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina), Larry Wilford (Aurora Chevrolet Corvette) and Terry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Mustang).

Top contenders in the DOE Formula Vee category should be Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema), Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Jaco Schriks (Cubed Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Blane de Meilon (Firebreak Sting), Josef Kotze (DOE Parts Forza) and Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Rhema).

Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) has already clinched the season’s PABAR VW Challenge title, and will be challenged by Wayne Masters (Performance Master Polo), Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Mike Barbaglia (PABAR Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Waldie Meintjies (VW Polo), Dewald Theron (Interceptor Polo) and Same Dale (Pozidrive Polo).

The On Track Clubmans category will boast top contenders like Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow), Pieter Zeelie (Zeelie Auditors Speads), Gerard Krige (Mercury Lotus 7), Anton Itzer (Bitzer Bikes Mazda RX-7), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Mark Harvey (Adapt Signage Porsche 924), Ismail Peck (Lotus 7), Kobus Brits (Pragma Volkswagen Polo) and Rodney Kruis (Real Pro Auto Honda Ballade).

Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin) and Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) will fight for the year’s Lotus Challenge title, with possible spoilers like Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin), John Kruger (Design Hut Birkin), Sean Hewitt (Birkin), JP Nortje (NJ4 Auto Birkin), Jeff Gable (Expensive Habits Birkin) and Gavin Ritchie (JB Systems Birkin).

Already crowned 2022 champion Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) will top the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar entry list. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Marius Jacobs (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe) must be the victory favourite in the Silvercup 2.0 races, chased by the likes of Evert Seyffert Senior (Cable Solutions Chevrolet Firenza CanAm), Andre’de Lange (Roofsure Ford Focus), Juan Otto (Highveld Audi A3), Giulio Airaga (Desco Opel Tigra Spaceframe) and Evert Seyffert Junior (Cable Solutions Mazda RX-8 Spaceframe).

Rounding out the day’s events will be races for Liqui Moly INEX Legend cars with Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly), Charl Roux (Rubro), Sebastian Lanzetti (Auto Perfect), Kyle Lawrence (Browndeck) and Gerhard Roux (Rubro) fighting for podium places.

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to start at 09h30. Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 to go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody can visit the pits on foot at any time. For more information, call the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299.