Updated BMW X6 bows with brawnier looks and more tech

Charl Bosch

Introduced as the SUV that kicked-off the coupe-styled craze in 2007, BMW, on the back of unveiling the updated X5, has taken the wraps off of the revised X6 that will arrive on South African later this year.

Outside changes

A year younger than it’s sibling on account of the current third generation being launched in 2019, the exterior revisions mirror those of the X5, but with the standard inclusion of the M Sport package across the range.

Unlike the X5, the rear facia doesn’t receive the arrow-motif light clusters, but does come with the option of a colour coded faux skidplate on the M60i that now tops the range, for now, in place of the X6 M and X6 M Competition.

ALSO READ: Sleeker, South Africa bound BMW X6 finally bares all

A new addition is the M Sport Pro pack, also available on the X5, that comprises a matte black finish for the grille surround, red brake calipers, the M Sport exhaust system, the Shadowline exterior trim and black chrome exhaust outlets.

Reserved for the M60i is a gloss black rear spoiler and, carried over from the X5 M60i, gloss black M mirror caps and quad exhaust outlets. The standard alloy wheels size is 21-inches with 22-inches available from the options list.

X5 touches inside

Inside, the Curved Display also debuts, along with the redesigned centre console, extended ambient lighting with new backlight LED illumination, new comfort seats and the same assortment of features such as the optional 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, tri-zone climate control and sky lounge panoramic sunroof.

As before, the X6 remains a five seater with boot space ranging from 580-litres to 1 530-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat folded down.

Interior now offers the Curved Display as an option.

Conversely, the X5 can be fitted with five or seven seats which results in a boot that can accommodate between 650 and 1 870-litres of luggage, the latter dropping to 1 720-litres in the xDrive 50e.

Sporting the same dynamic and chassis alternations as the X5, which also includes the availability of the Integral Active rear wheel steering system, BMW has made the revised line-up of safety and driver assistance systems available on the X6, consisting additionally of a new augmented reality navigation display and Head-Up Display.

Standard electrification

On the power front, the X6 carries over the same engines as the X5, all linked to the now rotary dial selected eight-speed Steptronic gearbox that sends the amount of grunt to all four wheels through the xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

For Europe, all of the powerunits feature the 48-volt mild-hybrid system with outputs of 280kW/520Nm for the petrol engine X6 xDrive 40i and 219kW/670Nm for the diesel powered xDrive 30d.

Rear facia has been altered slightly.

Replacing the M50i and X6 M, the M60i’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 produces an unchanged 390kW/750Nm, while the plug-in hybrid xDrive 50e is new to the X6 line-up with outputs of 360kW/700Nm.

No longer offered is the rear-wheel-drive sDrive 40i, the quad-turbodiesel M50d and the xDrive 40d.

Q3 South Africa debut

Similar to the X5, production of the X6 will take place at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina from April this year.

At the same time, BMW South Africa has confirmed availability from the third quarter of 2023 with pricing to be announced later. Based on the current range though, expect both the 30d and 40i to be offered along with the M60i..

Pricing is anticipated to start from around the R2-million mark based on the present starting price of R1 704 269 for the entry-level xDrive 30d.