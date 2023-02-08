Refined and more aggressively restyled BMW X5 shows itself

Charl Bosch

With the wraps having come off the current generation BMW X5 five years ago, the Munich automaker has afforded its ever-popular SUV a series of updates both inside and out, as well as underneath the bonnet.

Set for production at its X model plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from April this year, the exterior remodelling sees the X5 now resembling the X1 and X3 instead of adopting the controversial split headlight design and expansive kidney grille that features on the updated X7.

Changes outside

Easy to differentiate from the pre-facelift model, the X5’s external gains comprise a new front bumper with squared-off vertical side air inlets, a U-shaped faux skidplate underneath the lower air intake, slimline new LED headlights with optional Matrix LEDs and a comparatively smaller but still enlarged kidney grille that can be specified with the same iconic glow illumination as the new 7 Series.

At the rear, the light clusters have been restyled to feature the same arrow-motif as those of the X1, with the final touch being the standard inclusion of satin aluminium roof rails and four new colours; Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic and Frozen Pure Grey Metallic.

As before, the M Sport package and Shadowline exterior setup can be specified, along with two new colours on the new flagship M60i; Marina Bay Blue Metallic and Isle of Man Green derived from the M3.

Standard wheel size is 19 inches with new 20 inch M light alloys being availed for the first time. A uniquely designed 21-inch M light wheel is the default option for the M60i, which can be fitted with a new 22-inch wheel as an option.

Reworked inside

Inside, the adaptions are just as prominent as those of the exterior, with the optional fitting of the Curved Display made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system with over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the 8.0 operating system.

As well as new seats, BMW has expanded the array of ambient lighting colours by additionally fitting a new backlighting bar that illuminates either the X5 or M logo on the passenger’s side, while also updating the centre console to now include the rotary dial for the transmission in place of the gear lever.

Curved Display has now been integrated into the dashboard

Newly available or updated features include tri-zone climate control, the so-called sky lounge panoramic sunroof with accompanying LED mood lights from the options list, two at the front and four at the rear type-C USB ports and, also from the options list, a 1 500-watt, 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Added to the list of safety and driver assistance systems, both standard and optional, is Front Collision Warning and Detection, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Change Warning, Crosswind Warning, Park Assist that can be done via a user’s smartphone, Lane Control Assist, Trailer Control Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The oily bits underneath and up front

Underneath its exterior, revisions have also taken place in order to accommodate the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system all derivatives bound for Europe get as standard.

These include revised rear anti-roll bars, stiffer upper front axle arm mounts for the M60i as well as retuned steering, plus the option of having the adaptive M suspension fitted regardless of the engine underneath the bonnet.

The mentioned power units, all backed by a new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox resplendent with a launch control function as well as a sprint setting, consist of two turbo-petrol engines, one turbodiesel and a updated plug-in hybrid for the new xDrive 50e that replaces the 45e designated model.

As evident by the respective monikers, all models feature the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard, with a rear-wheel-drive bias being a hallmark of the M60i

X1 and X3 elements visible at the rear and down the sides

Kicking off the range is the xDrive 40i, whose 3.0-litre straight-six has been uprated to produce 280kW/520Nm as opposed to the previous 250kW/450Nm.

The second variant is the widely used 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 in the M60i that replaces both the xDrive 50i and, for now, the X5 M and X5 M Competition. Outputs are in-line with the engine’s usage in other BMW models, meaning 390kW/750Nm.

With the dropping of the quad-turbodiesel engine that powered the M50d, and no xDrive 40d being offered, the single turbo xDrive 30d rates as the sole oil-burning X5 option with outputs of 219kW/670Nm from its 3.0-litre engine, an improvement of 24kW/50Nm.

Completing the range is the mentioned xDrive 50e that pairs the straight-six petrol from the xDrive 40i with a new 25.7-kWh battery for a total system output of 360kW/700Nm.

An uptake of 70kW/100Nm over the xDrive 45e, the claimed all-electric also improves from 97 km to a maximum of 110 km.

South Africa bound

Besides the production confirmation, BMW South Africa has confirmed availability of the updated X5 from the third quarter of the year with exact model specification and pricing to be announced later.

Based on the current range though, expect the xDrive 30d to be joined by the xDrive 50e and the M60i with the M50i and M50d set to be phased-out along with the X5 M.

An uptake is pricing is also certain that could see the X5 retailing from R2-million based on the current model’s starting sticker of R1 603 610.