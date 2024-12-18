‘Second’ small Toyota bakkie will be based on EPU Concept

Newcomer will still ride on the unibody TNGA-C platform used by the Corolla Cross, but with the styling of the concept shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show last year.

EPU has reportedly been approved as the base for Toyota’s second small bakkie after the Hilux Champ come 2027. Image: Toyota

Announced back in February has heading for production in 2027, a new report from Brazil has provided more details on Toyota’s upcoming based on the Corolla Cross.

Although still to be named and unlikely to wear the Stout name despite the discovery of a trademark application in Argentina two years ago, the newcomer will complete Toyota’s roll-out of two different bakkies, the other being the since-revealed Hilux Champ.

Corolla Cross based on but not styled after

While still set to ride on the unibody TNGA-C platform instead of the body-on-frame IMV that underpins the Hilux Champ, the latest report by motor1.com Brazil indicates that despite the platform’s usage by the Corolla Cross, its exterior styling won’t be used for the bakkie.

Instead, the publication claims that the EPU Concept, shown at last year’s Tokyo Mobility Show, has already been approved as the vehicle’s eventual production model will be modelled.

Styled to resemble the previous generation Tacoma, the EPU rides on the same TNGA-C platform as the Corolla Cross. Image: Toyota

Shown as a double cab in the Japanese capital with dimensions of 5 070 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 350 mm, height of 1 710 mm and width of 1 910 mm, the EPU measures 100 mm longer than the single cab-only Hilux Champ, 25 mm shorter and 125 mm taller with its wheelbase being 600 mm longer.

Hybrid power only

Set to take aim at the Chevrolet Montana, Ford Maverick, Ram Rampage, incoming Volkswagen Tarok, segment-leading Fiat Toro and Renault’s also 2027-bound Niagara that will simultaneously spawn a Nissan-badged version, the production EPU’s main difference from the concept will be a switch in power from electric to hybrid motivation.

Based on motor1.com Brazil‘s claims, the powertrain will be built around the venerable Atkinson-cycle 2.5-litre unit used in the current RAV4, certain Lexus models and the Camry.

EPU’s interior will most likely be changed subtly for the production model. Image: Toyota

A unit configurable either as a conventional hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, the latter setup has been cited as the main starting point with the same 225 kW as in the current plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime.

Reportedly, it will offer a choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive. Expect a CVT to be the sole transmission option unless other non-hybrid units become available.

South America for now

As with the production EPU, the powertrain, which will also be adapted to run ethanol as per Brazilian legislation favouring it above diesel, will be assembled at Toyota’s Porto Feliz engine plant whereas production of the bakkie itself will happen at the Sorocaba Plant currently produces the Corolla Cross.

For the moment, no official details about the production EPU are known, however, with assembly and a year of commencing now all but assured, expect select details to possibly emerge in 2025.

