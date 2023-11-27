Hello Junior: ‘Half-ton’ Toyota Hilux Champ officially revealed

Close on a year after making its world debut as a concept supposed to celebrate 60 years of market presence in Thailand, Toyota has finally ended months of speculation with the official unveiling of the new Hilux Champ.

Leaked earlier this month on social media, the production version of the IMV 0 Concept revives a moniker last used on the facelift version of the previous generation Hilux – called the Hilux Vigo Champ in Thailand – and represents a back-to-basic bakkie designed around the principle of genchi-genbutsu directly translates as “go and see for yourself”.

One of 12 pillars that forms part of Toyota’s production system, the body-on-frame Hilux Champ, which debuted in now production spec as the Rangga at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show in August, rides on the same IMV platform as the Hilux and Fortuner instead of the newer TNGA-F the next generation of both models will use once revealed within the coming 12 months.

Debuting as a single cab only similar to the concept, the Thai-spec Champ will be offered as either a chassis cab aimed at facilitating the fitting of any approved bodystyle, or a standard drop-side in a line-up spanning a total of eight models.

Rumoured to revive the Stout name following the discovery of a trademark application in October last year, the Hilux Champ measures 4 970 mm long, 1 785 mm wide and 1 735 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 750 mm.

Opting for the long wheelbase though sees the overall width and height remain the same, while length increases by 330 mm to 5 300 mm and wheelbase by 335 mm for a total of 3 085 mm.

While respective loadbed sizes are 2 312 mm and 2 647 mm, no details surrounding payload was revealed.

It’s interior shown for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Show last month where it debuted as the Rangga, the Hilux Champ’s cabin draws heavily from its bigger sibling, but with a simplified layout devoid of amongst others, an audio system and air-conditioning.

While able to customised from a series of official Toyota accessories comprising coloured inserts, standard specification includes electric windows, a height adjustable steering wheel, electric mirrors, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, a basic three-speed fan and a radio-prep with two-speakers.

Riding on 14-inch steel wheels that can be swapped out for 14-inch alloys as part of the accessory options, the Hilux Champ’s forward motivation comes from two petrol engines and one turbodiesel, all without any form electrification and driving the rear wheels only.

Unsurprisingly shared with the Hilux, the range kicks-off with a 2.0-litre petrol that produces 102kW/183Nm. The sole transmission option is a five-speed manual.

Up next, the stalwart 2.7-litre develops 122kW/245Nm send to the rear axle via a six-speed automatic ‘box, while the familiar 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel comes in two states of tunes; 110kW/343Nm when fitted with the five-speed manual, and 110kW/400Nm when specified with the six-speed automatic.

In total, four colours are available depending on the model Super White, Silver Metallic, Off White and Dark Grey Metallic.

Entering production at Toyota’s Samrong Plant before year-end, pricing for the Hilux Champ kicks-off at 459 000 baht for the short wheelbase 2.0 and ends at 577 000 baht for the 2.4 GD-6 automatic short wheelbase equipped with what Toyota calls the attractive package.

Worth nothing that is the long wheelbase comes exclusively with the oil-burning powerplant mated to either the manual or automatic transmission.

Known to be under consideration for South Africa following comments made earlier this year by Toyota South Africa Motors’ Senior Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, Leon Theron, the Hilux Champ, for now, remains a no-no until otherwise stated.