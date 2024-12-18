Assured comeback? Ford EcoSport set for return in 2025

Latest report from Brazil alleges the EcoSport will indeed be assembled in Spain and positioned below the Puma as a rival for the Renault/Dacia Duster.

Having remained nothing but a rumour since May this year, a newly uncovered report from Brazil has backed-up the initial claim of Ford reviving the EcoSport for the third generation in 2025.

Taking on Duster

Discontinued two years ago following the Blue Oval’s now overturned decision to cease operations in India, plus focus on the smash-hit Romanian-made Puma, the original report from Spain’s motor.es claimed that the EcoSport would be realigned as a rival for the Dacia/Renault Duster as a means of preventing overlapping with the Puma.

A move that would see the EcoSport mirror the original sold exclusively in South America between 2003 and 2012, subsequently spy images leaked on social media in India, showed a significantly larger silhouette than the now discontinued second generation as well as the Puma.

Sub-Puma positioning

At the time, the motor.es report stated while production had taken place at the Chennai Plant in India and the Craiova facility in Romania – the latter for Europe and South Africa-bound Titanium models – the Almussafes plant in Valencia that currently produces the Kuga had been selected for assembly from 2025.

EcoSport will reportedly be positioned below the Puma in Ford’s product range. Image: Ford

Despite the Blue Oval itself having remained mum on the EcoSport’s return, the newest report from motor1.com Brazil states that a mid-2025 unveiling has been settled upon in a product slot and capacity below the Puma aimed directly at the Duster.

Set to be produced at Almussafes as indicated, the EcoSport will fill the position left vacant by the Fiesta’s discontinuation after 47-years last year, while still not clashing with lower-spec versions of the Puma that received its first mid-life makeover in February.

No EV expected

Unknown is the choice of powertrains, though it seems unlikely that Dearborn will offer the EcoSport solely as an EV based on the continuing slide of electric vehicle sales in Europe.

As such, assumption points to possibly a hybrid setup consisting of either a plug-in hybrid or a mild-hybrid the Fiesta had employed until its departure.

Don’t hold thumbs for a new Figo

Supposed to have been a joint venture with Mahindra using the same platform and engines as the XUV 300 – only for the partnership to be dissolved in 2021 after less than two years – the EcoSport’s revival seemingly won’t herald a return to Indian assembly.

This after Autocar India alleged that the Chennai Plant would be retooled as an EV factory while additionally also producing vehicles based on the body-on-frame T6 platform currently made-up of the Ranger, Bronco and Everest that went under the Endeavour name.

Revival of the EcoSport won’t lead to a new Figo being devised. Image: Ford

Ford’s second plant, the Sanand facility, now belongs to Tata, thus leaving it with reduced capacity to produce not only the EcoSport, but a replacement for the Figo it has already admitted won’t be happening anytime soon.

“Our internal combustion engine play in India will only be limited to T6 product,” a short statement obtained by the publication read.

More details soon

Despite official details still being under wraps, expect more to emerge throughout 2025.

