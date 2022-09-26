Camels having right of way? Here are seven of the world’s weirdest driving laws

Motoring Reporter

In some instances, the rules of the road differ little from country to country as aspects such as speed limits, overtaking lines and keeping a safe following distance are all mandatory regardless of which side on the road one has to drive.

According to a new survey by stressfreecarrental.com, though some rule differences are prevalent and while easy to understand, others are bound to raise more than a single eyebrow.

“Driving laws vary across the globe, you can be fined for not locking your car in most of Australia and it’s a good idea to honk when passing Prince Edward Island in Canada,” Stress Free Car Rental said in a statement.

“Some of the rules can be perceived as common knowledge, but other laws may come across as quite unusual for road users.”

As such, the company has compiled a list of seven driving laws unique to as many countries around the world. They are as follows:

United States

Despite right of way not being law, most cities across the States allow drivers to turn right on a red light if no vehicles are approaching. This practise is, however, not allowed in New York City unless stated by a road sign.

Canada

As mentioned, sounding your hooter is a famous law on Prince Edward Island. While unlikely to get you fined, the common practise is one of safety as you pass another vehicle.

United Arab Emirates

Arguably one of the most unusual but completely understandable in the UAE is the right of passage to camels over vehicles.

South Africa

One of the most worrying laws not enforced, and one which rears itself time-and-again, is the non-compulsory need for vehicle insurance that often boils down to cost and the inherent inability of most South Africans to afford it.

India

Not surprising, vehicles in India are required to display a pollution control certificate that shows your vehicle as being environmentally sound. Failure to display this will result in a heavy fine.

Australia

While common in most countries from a safety perspective, failing to lock a car counts as a legal offence in most Australian states when a driver is not around.