Sars makes changes to eFiling for easy use

The Express functionality will enable taxpayers to easily view, update, and manage their tax affairs.

The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has added an option on the eFiling platform ahead of the 2025 tax season to make it easier for taxpayers to process their auto assessments.

Tax season 2025 is set to run from 7 July to 20 October. The new option, “Express Functionality”, will be available to taxpayers who are auto-assessed by the taxman.

How new option work on eFiling

“The most frequently used functions for Personal Income Tax are now more directly accessible on the eFiling landing page,” says the taxman

Taxpayers will notice the ‘Express’ tabs at the top left of the eFiling profile home page. These tabs are expected to offer taxpayers the functions that will enable them to submit previous years’ returns, view or edit tax returns, and update personal or banking details.

The Citizen attempted to run a trial run of the new function, but it appears it has not been included in the user’s profile. The reason could be that the user is not auto-assessed, or the taxman will add it on the platform closer to the beginning of the tax season.

Auto assessment

The system selects taxpayers that it will auto-assess based on the information received from third parties. These include employers, medical schemes, banks, and retirement funds.

“We then use such data to populate your income tax return and calculate your income tax assessment. If we are satisfied that the data and tax calculation are correct, we issue the assessment to you through eFiling or the SARS MobiApp.

“At the same time, we also send you a message to your preferred channel of communication (such as SMS or email) to let you know that your assessment on eFiling or the SARS MobiApp is ready for you to review,” said Sars.

Refunds

The taxman said refunds of R100 or more will be paid automatically within 72 hours.

Refunds of less than R100 will be added to your account and paid out when your account balance exceeds R100.

You can check your refund status on WhatsApp (0800 11 7277), Sars MobiApp, or by dialling *134*7277#.

“Debt of R100 or more must be paid by the due date. If the Debt is less than R100 you can choose whether to pay it now or let it be carried over to the next tax year. Remember, interest is payable on any debt, whether less than R100, or R100 or more.”

Those who are auto-assessed by the taxman will receive a notification from Sars between 7 and 20 July. Taxpayers who did not receive a notification during that period are encouraged to submit their tax returns with accurate information from 21 July till 20 October.

