Watch what happens when an AK47 round hits a car’s shock absorber

Motoring Reporter

Armoured vehicle manufacturer, SVI Engineering, has released the latest video in its ‘Shoot Through Series‘, and this time involving an AK47 being fired at a shock absorber.

While the previous targets had been substantial in the shape of a brake disc from a Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and most recently, the engine block from a Volkswagen Polo, the shock, complete with Toyota branding, so far rates as the smallest mechanical component tested by the firm.

Same process, new target

Using the same filming methods as the first two videos, the test involves an AK47 being fired into the shock absorber while being captured on film, literally, by a Photron Fastcam SA4 high-speed camera set to 30 000 frames per second.

WATCH: AK47 versus shock absorber

As before, the single round measures 7.62mm x 39mm and despite having met its match against the disc and engine block, the result is expected as it easily penetrated the lower section of the shock without much trouble.

“We purposefully aimed for the shock absorber’s lower cylinder, as this is where we expected to meet the most resistance, owing to the presence of hydraulic oil in this section of the component. It was certainly the right decision, as the resultant slow-motion footage is simply spectacular,” SVI Engineering CEO Jaco de Kock said.

Result?

Given the size of the shock, and despite it being unspecified, it is unlikely to have originated from the Land Cruiser that provided the brake disc for the first clip.

“With oil spraying all over the place, this experiment ended up making a bit of a mess of our underground shooting range. But catching that dramatic rupture on camera made it all worth it,” SVI Engineering’s Business Development Director, Nicol Louw, added.

Compared to the brake disc and engine block, the shock currently ranks bottom of the components tested, though chances are that a heavier-duty item could have performed better. For the time being, such an item remains untested.

The first video in the series involving the Land Cruiser brake disc can be seen on SVI’s YouTube page, with eleven clips in total still to be posted.