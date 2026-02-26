Wits professor investigated for comments about South Africans’ ‘poor work ethic’

She allegedly grew up in India, according to prior interviews she has done.

Professor Srila Roy, the head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), is under scrutiny following the now-deleted X post in which she criticised South Africans’ work ethic.

She posted “…South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic. Take that for your xenophobia that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at university.”

Her comment was in response to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education’s recent concerns about the presence of 7.7% foreign nationals in South African universities last week.

Initially, in response to this data, another X user expressed that “international staff at universities contribute a lot in expertise to research and global rankings,” to which Professor Roy agreed.

Higher education chairperson deeply disappointed

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Tebogo Letsie, acknowledged her social media post on Wednesday.

“These remarks…are deeply offensive, insulting and unacceptable,” he said.

“As the head of sociology, social issues such as inequality, gender and development are at the forefront of the professor’s academic duties.

“It is therefore deeply disappointing that someone in such a position could hold and express views that undermine the dignity and potential of the very people our universities exist to serve.”

‘Suspend her membership’, says SASA

The South African Sociological Association (SASA) labelled her remark as “problematic, classist, racist and xenophobic” in a statement this week.

They also saw Roy’s deletion of her post without a following apology “as lacking…emotion…, and as an attempt at face-saving.”

The Citizen noted that her personal X account has been deactivated.

Beyond this, SASA is concerned about her current engagement with the broader academic community.

It demanded her withdrawal and further suspension from the Wits Local Organising Committee (LOC).

“SASA further calls on Wits University to bring a resolution to the matter institutionally.”

Letsie shared the same sentiment, saying, “Wits University senior management must urgently investigate the matter and take action.

“Discriminatory and degrading attitudes have no place in post-school education or in our society.”

Wits HR looking into Roy

Wits University have announced an investigation, with Wits communications head Shirona Patel confirming to The Citizen that HR processes have commenced.

Patel clarified on Wednesday that personal capacity does not exempt staff from the university’s anti-discrimination policies.

“Wits is addressing this matter directly with Prof. Roy, in accordance with the University’s rules, policies and procedures,” she said.

