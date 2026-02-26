Basic education gets R22.7bn boost, but R120bn infrastructure backlog looms

Gwarube also warned that broader national spending choices continue to affect education funding.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has welcomed billions in additional funding for basic education, but warned that the allocations remain insufficient to address mounting financial pressures, including a staggering R120-billion infrastructure backlog.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in the 2026 National Budget Speech on Wednesday that the sector would receive several funding injections, with early childhood development (ECD) emerging as the main beneficiary.

The allocations include R22.7 billion in carry-through costs, with the majority directed towards ECD, and R12.8 billion for ECD grants over the next three years.

An additional R9.9 billion will support employment costs and other operational pressures, while R340 million has been earmarked to progressively equalise Grade R teachers’ salaries.

Gwarube said the additional funding signals recognition of education’s central role in the country’s future.

“Any additional funding directed towards basic education is a positive and necessary step. It signals an understanding that education is not merely expenditure but an investment in human capital, economic growth and long-term national stability,” she said.

Infrastructure crisis and staffing pressures persist

Despite the allocations, Gwarube warned that provincial education departments continue to face severe financial strain due to years of constrained budgets and growing system demands.

“There is a R120-billion infrastructure shortfall to build additional classrooms and toilets to deal with current overcrowding,” she said.

She added that provinces are struggling to cope with rising pupil enrolment, increasing personnel costs, and expanding needs for infrastructure, pupil support materials, scholar transport and school nutrition programmes.

In many cases, vacant teaching posts remain unfilled as departments attempt to stay within budget limits, placing pressure on class sizes and reducing teaching time.

“These pressures are structural and cumulative. While additional allocations are welcome, they do not fully close the funding gap that has developed over many years,” Gwarube said.

Provinces working to stabilise education finances

The department said it is working with provincial education authorities to stabilise finances and protect core teaching and learning functions.

Measures include financial oversight, reprioritising expenditure, and coordinated planning through the Council of Education Ministers.

Gwarube also warned that broader national spending choices continue to affect education funding.

“For too long, scarce public resources have been diverted towards addressing the consequences of mismanagement, corruption, and failing state-owned entities, while foundational services such as education have had to absorb fiscal restraint,” she said.

She stressed that prioritising education funding is essential for economic growth and job creation.

Call for sustained investment

Gwarube reaffirmed her commitment to working with National Treasury to secure sustainable funding for the sector, warning that delays would harm pupils and the country’s long-term prospects.

“Our pupils cannot wait for better economic conditions. Investing adequately in education today is the surest path to a more prosperous and inclusive South Africa tomorrow,” she said.

The additional allocations provide short-term relief, but the department maintains that long-term investment will be required to address infrastructure backlogs, teacher shortages and growing enrolment pressures across the country’s basic education system.

