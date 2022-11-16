Volkswagen Polo Track revealed as South America’s Polo Vivo

Charl Bosch

Rumoured back in 2020 as heading for production in place of the Gol in South America, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off of the new Polo Track that conforms to very little mentioned previously.

Similar in method to the Polo Vivo sold in South Africa, the Track doesn’t feature a CrossPolo or Polo Vivo Maxx crossover style of design, but serves as a more basic version of the pre-facelift Polo rather than the previous generation.

The difference

As such, the Polo Track lacks the redesigned rear facia of the updated Polo, but to distinguish itself from the refreshed model unveiled recently in South America, sports a unique front-end derived from the Gol and the Taigun, a Indian-market specific version of the T-Cross.

This consists of a Gol inspired grille and bumper from the Taigun, while the rear gets new light clusters, a revised bumper with an integrated satin silver skidplate, Track badging instead of the Polo insignia on the bootlid and matte black 15-inch imitation alloy wheel covers.

Like the regular Polo, the Track is based on the MQB A0 platform, but as with the Gol that bows out of 42 years, goes without a number of specification items in order to keep the price low.

Central is the complete lack of a touchscreen infotainment system for a button-operated mono-tune unit with physical dials, the retention of the previous steering wheel still with audio controls and standard cloth seats with orange stitching.

Rear is modelled on that of the current but pre-facelift Polo.

As per its name though, the Polo Track scores an electronic diff-lock and electronic stability control, as well as four airbags and Hill Start Assist.

Air-conditioning is also included, but not Apple CarPlay or Android Auto due to the audio lacking the touchscreen functionality. Instead, the system feature dual USB ports and Bluetooth.

Free-breathing with three pedals only

Up front, Volkswagen has outfitted the Polo Track with the Volkswagen do Brasil’s long standing normally aspirated 1.0-litre engine capable of running on petrol and ethanol.

Outputting 62kW/101Nm, the engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox only with no plans in place to offer any other unit or an automatic transmission in the long run.

Interior lacks even a basic touchscreen infotainment system.

Not for us with reason

Now available for pre-ordering from R $79 990 (R258 715), the Polo Track will be built at Volkswagen’s Taubaté Plant in Sao Paulo with plans for export set to be limited to South America.

As such, it won’t be coming to South Africa on account of not only the Polo Vivo, but also an impending third model Wolfsburg will soon be building at the Uitenhage Plant, now Kariega, next year.

Speculation though is that the Track could potentially influence the Vivo’s styling when a facelift arises, however, this is purely speculative at present with no confirmation or indication having been made.

Additional information from motor1.com Brazil.