Volkswagen Tukan half-ton bakkie officially teased for the first time

Tukan has rumoured for South Africa, though, exact confirmation has not yet been made.

Having made its first spy shot appearance in March, Volkswagen has revealed official teaser images of the incoming Tukan half-ton bakkie ahead of its global reveal later this year.

Known so far

The long overdue replacement for the dated Saveiro, the Tukan will enter production next year at Volkswagen’s São José dos Pinhais as part of a R$20 billion (R322 billion) investment in 21 models for South America by 2028.

Revealed on Monday (18 May) in Rio de Janeiro as part of Volkswagen do Brasil’s sponsorship commitments with the Brazilian football team ahead of this year’s World Cup, the comparatively lightly disguised Tukan premiered in what seemed to be the flagship double cab model.

Mild-hybrid

A bodystyle never available on the Saveiro, the production version of the Tarok concept will also become a first for the segment hybrid, albeit with mild-hybrid assistance only.

Set to rival the Chevrolet Montana, Ford Maverick, Fiat Toro, Ram Rampage and incoming Renault Niagara, the Tukan will ride on the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo, and derive power from Volkswagen’s 1.5 eTSI engine.

Tukan will formally enter production in 2027. Picture: Noticias Automotivas on X

At the same time, though, lower spec variants, according to motor1.com Brazil, could utilise the familiar 1.0 TSI engine as well as the normally aspirated 1.6 used in a number of Volkswagen products outside Brazil.

Depending on the engine, expect the transmission to be either a five-speed manual or a six-speed Tiptronic.

As with the Saveiro, the Tukan will most likely also offer a single-cab body style to rival Brazil’s best-selling new vehicle, the Fiat Strada.

Choice of two suspensions?

According to the motor1 Brazil report, the displayed example featured a leaf spring rear suspension layout as opposed to the Saveiro’s torsion beam, and drum brakes instead of discs at the rear.

Previously, speculation alleged that two suspension options will be offered; the mentioned leaf springs and possibly, a torsion beam on higher-end derivatives.

Unseen was the interior, which, given its Polo foundations, will likely be shared with it and the Tera small SUV.

Outlook for South Africa

Meanwhile, the Tukan is still anticipated to possibly come to South Africa, given its platform sharing with the Polo and Tera – the latter entering local production in 2027 as the Tengo.

The Volkswagen Tera will come to South Africa next year as the Tengo and will ride on the same platform as the Tukan. Picture: Volkswagen do Brasil

“With the Tengo having been the third product for so long, we also need to look at what is happening next. A [half-ton] bakkie is probably the most viable next,” Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, told The Citizen last year.

“The reason is that it will be based on the MQB A0 platform, and with [the availability] of this platform becoming more limited, it is a very good option,” Biene said.

Watch this space

As it stands, no official confirmation from Volkswagen Group Africa regarding the Tukan has been made.

However, expect more to become apparent, possibly, after its and the Tengo’s launch next year.