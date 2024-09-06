BMW farewells local third generation X3 production after six years

Since replacing the 3 Series, 403 114 X3's have been produced at Rosslyn where assembly of the fourth generation will commence in October.

Third generation BMW X3 production at the Rosslyn Plant has ended after six years and 403 411 units. Image: BMW

Having amassed a production run of over 400 000 units since replacing the 3 Series in 2018, the final third generation BMW X3 departed from the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria in August in readiness for the all-new fourth generation that enters production next month.

End of an era

Bound for the Germany, the 403 114th X3, a Carbon Black example, rolled-out of the factory on 28 August in a landmark moment for the facility that has received investments worth R12.6-billion since 1995.

The home of the 3 Series for the 35 years, reverting to the X3 resulted in a three-shift daily programme for the local and export markets, with an estimated 96% of all units being export bound.

“Having worked closely with the third generation BMW X3, the last of its kind rolling off the production line was a particularly sentimental moment,” Rosslyn General Manager of Assembly, Tshepo Khoza, said in a statement.

Not stopping

Unveiled in June this year, the internally named G45 X3 will continue to be manufactured at Rosslyn following a record R4.2-billion investment weeks after its global debut.

Besides petrol and diesel models, the first-time plug-in hybrid will be exclusively made at Rosslyn despite the lack of government support or backing.

A move BMW says has assured the future of the 20 000 employees directly and indirectly employed by the plant, production of the plug-in hybrid will start ahead of the combustion models as a means of supplementing the main plant in Spartanburg Plant, South Carolina.

Local production of the all-new X3 kicks-off in October. Image: BMW

“The continuation of the BMW X3 story in South Africa demonstrates the BMW Group’s commitment to South Africa – its people and communities – after 50 years of operation. It follows on the sales success of a model that has been a clear segment leader,” Rosslyn’s director, Dr Niklas Fichtmueller, said in the statement.

“Our achievements are attributed to our workforce who have been dedicated to and persistent in building a world-class product as well as servicing customers globally”.

More details soon

Still on-track to make its South African debut in the fourth quarter of the year, don’t be surprised if first specification details of the X3 emerge soon based on the imminent commencing of assembly.

