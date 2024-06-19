Wait no more: Dramatically new BMW X3 comes out of hiding

Contraire to earlier speculation, local market sales of the X3 will commence in the final quarter of the year.

First new X3 in seven years introduces a look unique to it and no other BMW model. Image: BMW

Teased sporadically since April, with the most recent being a now deleted official image leaked on social media earlier this month, BMW, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (19 June), officially debuted the all-new X3 as the first to incorporate its newest styling language.

Significant

Known internally as the G45 whereas the now seven-year old previous generation carried the G01 moniker, the fourth generation X3 will again be assembled at the Rosslyn Plant outside Pretoria for the local and export markets following a record R4.2-billion investment last year.

Set to co-exist with the Vision Neue Klasse SUV that will take over the role of electric model from the iX3, the X3 follows the recently launched new 1 Series as the second BMW to drop the “i” suffix on all petrol variants that denoted fuel injection.

At the same time, the M40i bows-out as the range-topping M Performance model replaced by the M50. For now, a full-on X3 M hasn’t received approval.

Fundamentals

Debuting an appearance seemingly based on the 2 Series, but otherwise completely different in execution from any other BMW model, the X3 continues to ride on the CLAR platform, albeit heavily updated in order to accommodate to the 48-volt mild-hybrid system all models feature as standard.

Boot space comes in at 570-litres. Image: BMW

Measuring 4 755 mm long, 1 920 mm wide and 1 660 mm tall, the G45 comes in at 34 mm longer and 29 mm wider than the G01, but with a height reduction of 25 mm plus an unchanged wheelbase of 2 865 mm.

Its front and rear tracks having increased by 16 mm and 45 mm respectively, an uptake in boot space has been recorded from 550-litres to 570-litres in all model models bar the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that accommodates 460-litres as a result of the electric hardware.

With the rear seats down, space increases to 1 700-litres. Image: BMW

Fitted as standard with a 40/20/40 split rear seat, dropping the rear bench sees space max-out at 1 700-litres, or 1 600-litres in the case of the PHEV.

New look… again

Its styling inspired not only by the Vision Neue Klasse SUV, but also the XM and even models from Hyundai’s Genesis brand when viewed from the side and rear, the G45 introduces the Iconic Glow illuminated grille to the X3 as a first time option, along with the latest Matrix adaptive LED headlights.

xDrive 20 starts the X3 range off. Image: BMW

In a opposite though, the M50 loses the horizontal and vertical slate grille look for a gloss black panel with horizonal lines only in a look similar to the X2 M35i.

Riding on alloy wheels measuring between 19 to 20-inches, with the M50 being privy to optional 21-inches, a new colour called Dune Grey Metallic joins the list of 15 hues that additionally comprises to new matte Frozen options no details were disclosed off.

Minimalist to the max inside

Arguably more polarising than its exterior, the X3’s interior is radically different from the G01 and indeed, any current model bar the XM.

Although again inspired but not directly taken from the Vision Neue Klasse SUV, the minimalist design sees all of the various functions move to the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system that forms of the Curved Display, and which incorporates the latest 9.0 operating system.

Underscored by the same “crushed crystal” effect Interaction bar as on the 7 Series, the centre console takes inspiration from the X1, while the air vents move from the dashboard to the doors surrounded by a V-shape wraparound bar that forms of the ambient lighting system.

Interior has been redesigned to appear different from any other current BMW. Image: BMW

The Curved Display completed by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the X3 also gains a new quartic steering wheel, Veganza imitation leather upholstery and the same Econeer textile made from recycled plastic bottles as on the 1 Series.

Similar to certain Mini models, a knitted textured material, made from recycled polyester, can be specified as an option for the dashboard.

On the specification front, a wireless smartphone charger, automatic tailgate, tri-zone climate control, folding electric mirrors and ambient lighting all come standard across the range, with notable options comprising a heated steering wheel, a fixed panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated seats, an augmented reality Head-Up Display and the uprated Harman Kardon sound system.

Underneath

Given its EV accommodating revisions, the CLAR platform receives new struts springs and casters, together with a new wheel slip detection system and kinematics.

As before, models fitted with the M Sport or M Sport Pro package receive sportier bumpers and door sills, M Sport wheels, M Sport brakes and the M adaptive suspension.

Hybrid assistance for all

On the power front, the initial X3 range comprises two petrol engines and one turbodiesel, plus the plug-in hybrid that will be built exclusively at Rosslyn and nowhere else.

In addition, front-wheel-drive is no longer available as all X3’s feature the xDrive all-wheel-drive as standard, along with the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Commencing the range, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in the xDrive 20 produces 140kW/310Nm, which increases by 13kW/200Nm for short spells with the inclusion of the mild-hybrid system.

Replacing the M40i as the flagship X3 for now is the new M50. Image: BMW

Without it, the smallest X3 will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 215 km/h.

Taking-up station as the only the other “normal” four-cylinder variant, the oil-burning 2.0-litre in the xDrive 20d makes 145kW/400Nm, although this time, the 48-volt system only adds eight kilowatts and 25 Nm for a limited time.

The claimed top speed is the same 215 km/h as the xDrive 20 with 0-100 km/h taking 7.7 seconds.

Rear takes styling hints from the XM. Image: BMW

Positioned above the pair, the xDrive 30e combines the mentioned four-cylinder with a 19.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a rear mounted electric motor capable of producing 135kW/250Nm on its own.

In combined form, the set-up delivers 220kW/450Nm, which translates to a top speed of 215 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, an all-electric range of 90 km and emissions-free top speed of 140 km/h.

Being a plug-in hybrid, the xDrive 30e only supports AC charging and as such, comes with an 11 kW on-board charger that will require a waiting time of two hours 15 minutes from 0-100%.

Interior of the M50 differs subtly from the standard X3. Image: BMW

At the range’s summit, the new M50 utilises the familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six that produces 280kW/540Nm without the mild-hybrid system’s extra 13kW/200Nm.

As such, the most powerful X3 for now will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

On-route

On-sale from the fourth quarter of this year with production taking place at Rosslyn and at the Spartanburg Plant in South Carolina, the X3 will make its local market appearance earlier than projected in the fourth quarter of this year.

While exact specification remains unknown, expect possible details to emerge before the commencing of sales at the end of the year.

