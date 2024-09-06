Vanquish S makes renewed return as Aston Martin DBS’ successor

Gaydon's replacement for the DBS returns after a six-year hiatus as its most powerful GT ever made.

Compared to the DBS, the Vanquish S appears similar to the it predecessor, as well as the One-77. Image: Aston Martin

Having been on run-out since 2023, Aston Martin officially unveiled the replacement for the DBS, known until 2021 as the DBS Superleggra, this week in the shape of the revived Vanquish S.

Gaydon’s third attempt at the Vanquish S moniker over three different generation, the first between 2004 and 2007 and the second from 2012 to 2018 as the successor to then DBS, the latest iteration officially becomes Aston’s most powerful GT without the need for electrification.

Two turbos and 12 cylinders

Set to be limited to 1 000 units annually, the Mercedes-AMG sourced 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 carries over from the outgoing DBS and new DB12, but with a new cylinder block and intake, two new turbochargers and a revised exhaust manifold system.

Further equipped with stronger conrods, new camshafts and fuel injectors, increased boost pressure and relocated spark plugs, the V12 develops 614kW/1 000Nm, which Aston Martin claims will see the Vanquish S get from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and hit a top speed of 345 km/h.

As before, drive is routed to the rear wheels, this time through a new carbon prop shaft, via a the eight-speed Touchtronic transmission that has undergone a number of changes to cope with the added grunt versus the 566kW/900Nm of the most powerful DBS, the 770 Ultimate.

A new electronic limited slip differential is also standard fare along with a drive mode selector comprising five settings; Wet, Sport, Sport Plus, Track and Individual.

Mechanicals and chassis

Dimensionally, the Vanquish S measures 4 850 mm long, 2 120 mm wide and 1 290 mm tall with the overall wheelbase stretching 2 885 mm. The claimed boot volume is 248-litres.

Mounted on forged 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber, the Vanquish S’ dynamic alternations from the DBS are just as extensive as it now includes the same Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers and shock absorbers as the DB12.

Also fitted with stiffer anti-roll bars and suspension bushes, the electronic power steering rack been revised from the DBS, the Brake Slip Control system recalibrated and the electronic stability control and traction control systems fine-tuned to intervene quicker than before.

Arguably more dramatic than the front is the rear modelled on the Valour and Victor. Image: Aston Martin

In addition, four settings have been integrated into the stability control system; On, Wet, Track and Off, while the actual undertray, crossmembers and mounting points for the rear suspension are all new.

Made largely out of aluminium, the suspension consists of a double wishbone design at the front and multi-link at the rear.

Bringing the Vanquish S’ 1 774 kg mass to a stop are carbon ceramic brakes utilising a six-piston caliper setup at the front four-piston at the rear, with respective disc sizes of 410 mm and 360 mm.

External throwback

Aesthetically, the Vanquish S incorporates the same styling as the DB12 and new Vantage, but a completely different rear appearance.

Said to pay homage to the DB race cars of the 1960s, the return of so-called Kamm Tail sees the Vanquish S being similar to the Valour and one-off Victor as the rounded design of the DB12 has been dropped for a slanted look complete with a Vantage-inspired Gurney bootlid spoiler and a black central panel that houses the new LEDs for the taillights on the sides.

Sporting a LED headlight design similar to the previous generation Vanquish S and even the ultra-rare One-77, the final traits involve pop-out door handles and, as an option, a titanium exhaust system that weighs 10.5 kg less than the standard stainless-steel outlet.

Familiar inside

Inside, the interior differs little in look from the DB12 by being inclusive of the almost floating centre console with physical switchgear, the 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the new steering wheel.

Interior differs little from the DB12. Image: Aston Martin

A strict two-seater, notable standard specification items are heated and electric sport chairs trimmed in Alcantara and semi-aniline leather, an Alcantara roofliner and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Taking care of safety is a 360-degree surround-view camera system, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Not yet approved

Now available for ordering with deliveries commencing in the final quarter of the year, pricing for the Vanquish S wasn’t revealed, with the same applying to South African market availability.

