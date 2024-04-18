Omoda roll-out continues as Chery subsidiary’s latest model leaks

Step below the C9 will incorporates similar styling, but will likely do without the bigger 2.0 T-GDI engine.

Likely to be called the C7 in select markets, the Omoda 7 will debut in full at the Auto China Expo in Beijing on 28 April. Image: paultan.org

Alluded to at the time of the marque’s launch in South Africa with the C5 last year, Chery-owned Omoda’s third model has emerged online via a single teaser image ahead of its reported world debut at the Auto China Expo in Beijing two weeks from now.

Omoda’s “Tiggo 7 Pro”

Set to be positioned between the C5 and the incoming C9 – the latter a rebadged version of the Exeed Yaoguang known outside China as the Exeed RX – the 7/C7 will effectively become Omoda’s version of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, albeit with unique styling and likely more upmarket specifications items.

While not expected to debut as one of the first models to ride on the all-new T2X platform Chery will unveil at said event, the depiction shows the C7 bearing a noticeable resemblance to the C9 as opposed to the C5 sold in certain markets as the Chery Omoda 5.

Uncovered by Malaysia’s paultan.org, the 7/C7 gets the same sweeping headlights and bumper as the C9, in addition to flush door handles and a tapering roofline similar to the previous generation Lexus RX L.

Resplendent though with a smaller third window plus an upwards kink between the C and D-pillars, the 7/C7’s rear also takes apparent styling inspiration from the RX L in the design of the light clusters and integrated bootlid spoiler.

It’s interior so far unsighted, the publication reports that up front, the 7/C7 will derive motivation from the 1.6 T-GDI engine that makes 145kW/290Nm – the same as in the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and Tiggo 8 Pro.

More soon

Likely to be joined by a plug-in hybrid at a later stage, the Omoda 7, unsurprisingly, remains otherwise under wraps, though chances are it could be teased further either via official information or by more teasers leading up to its debut in Beijing on 28 April.

As such, don’t be surprised if more details emerge within the coming days.

