South Africa bound: Reclusive Mazda CX-80 finally shows itself

CX-80 will be positioned above the CX-60, though at present, final spec plus a date of arrival remains unknown.

Mazda has officially completed its roll-out of five new CX models announced back in 2021 with the unveiling of the long awaited new CX-80.

CX-90 for Europe

A model that has remained under wraps since being confirmed in said year, the European-market CX-80, as evident by its moniker, takes-up station above the CX-60 as Hiroshima’s flagship SUV destined for the Old Continent.

The equivalent of North America’s CX-90, the CX-80 utilises a three-row layout with seating for six or seven, the former comprising a pair of captain’s style seats in the middle row with a centre console in-between.

Boot space measures 258-litres with all three rows up. Image: Mazda

Dimensionally, the CX-80 rides on the same Large Architecture platform as the CX-60 and CX-90, but with measurements of 4 995 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 120 mm, height of 1 710 mm and width of 1 990 mm.

Compared to the former, the CX-80 retains the same width, albeit with a significant 250 mm wheelbase and overall length stretch, plus a 24 mm uptake in height.

With the second and third rows down, the CX-80’s boot space tops out at 1 971-litres. Image: Mazda

This translates to a claimed boot space of 258-litres with all three rows in use, and 687-litres in five-seat configuration. With the middle row also down, space maxes out at 1 221-litres or as much as 1 971-litres stacked to the roof.

Outside and inside

A step above the Stateside-only CX-70, the CX-80 differs comparatively little externally in the shape of a new front bumper with a smaller lower air intake and slimmer side vents, different alloy wheels and the option of a chrome D-pillar.

Melting Copper joins the list of nine colours. Wheel size range to 20-inches. Image: Mazda

Its dimensions being identical to the CX-90, with no changes having taken place to the rear facia, the CX-80’s colour chart spans nine hues; Arctic White, Je Black, Machine Grey, Rhodium White, Melting Copper, Platinum Quartz, Artisan Red, Deep Crystal Blue and Soul Crystal Red.

Available in five trim levels in the United Kingdom, where sales will commence first, inside, the CX-80’s interior has been carried over almost unchanged from the CX-70, differing only on the specification front.

Interior has not changed much from the CX-70. Image: Mazda

Depending on the grade, items on offer include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, electric front seats, the 12.3-inch MZD Connect infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, cloth, leather or Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a standard eight-speaker sound system or on higher-end models, a 12-speaker Bose unit.

Standard across all models is the 12.3-inch MZD Connect infotainment system. Image: Mazda

On the safety side, standard and optional tech comprises a first-time transparent frontal view as part of the 360-degree camera system, Trailer Hitch View that displays a similar image, Rear Seat Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Alert, Traffic Jam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Plug-in hybrid or mild-hybrid diesel

Its suspension and chassis revised for European market conditions, motivation comes from a choice of two powerplants; a mild-hybrid turbodiesel and a plug-in hybrid that combines a 17.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering an electric motor with a 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine.

CX-80 seats seven as standard. Image: Mazda

Developing 141kW/261Nm on its own, the addition of the electric hardware, which makes 129kW/270Nm, sees the plug-in hybrid produce a combined 241kW/500Nm delivered to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.8 seconds before reaching a limited top speed of 195 km/h, the plug-in hybrid’s claimed all-electric range is 60 km, with an EV mode upping the number of settings on the drive selector to five – the others being Normal, Sport, Towing and Off-Road.

A six-seat arrangement can be had on certain trim levels. Image: Mazda

Introduced earlier this year on the South African-spec CX-60, the 48-volt electrified diesel CX-80’s 3.3-litre e-SkyActiv-D straight-six produces 187kW/500Nm, which, as on the hybrid, goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic ‘box. The claimed top speed is 219 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 8.4 seconds.

It is coming

Priced from £48 920 (R1 162 631) in the UK, the CX-80 has been approved for South Africa, however, an official date of arrival remains unknown as initial reports pointed to a first quarter 2024 debut.

With the CX-60 already on-sale and neither the CX-70, CX-90 or the North American-focused CX-50 due on local soil, expect Mazda South Africa to make a formal announcement regarding the CX-80’s availability within the coming months.

Additional information from motor1.com.

