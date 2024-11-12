Motoring

Toyota Corolla Cross Mzansi’s most popular pre-owned hybrid

Report shows that almost half of car buyers are willing to pay up to R500k on a hybrid.

Toyota Corolla Cross most popular pre-owned hybrid in South Africa

Toyota claims the Corolla Cross Hybrid will only sip 4.3 litres per 100km. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

It did not take long for the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid to become the top selling new energy vehicle in South Africa. According to used car sales data from AutoTrader, the crossover SUV also rules the roost when it comes to the pre-owned space.

Sales data from 1 January to 31 August 2024 shows the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid XS is the most sold model variant under R400 000. The most popular sub-R400k hybrids includes an interesting selection of cars.

Hybrid powertrains use a compact electric motor and battery together with a conventional combustion engine. Offering up to 52% better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, hybrids have become appealing alternatives to petrol and diesel cars.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: Why Toyota Corolla Cross is a runaway sales success

Toyota Corolla Cross shows local is lekker

“According to the latest AutoTrader New Energy Vehicle Report, most South Africans (49%) are willing to spend up to R500 000 on a hybrid vehicle,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid was the first locally produced new energy car to be sold locally. Produced at the Prospecton assembly plant since 2021, it has been a runaway success.

Toyota claims that the electrified crossover consumes just 4.3 litres per 100km with miserly carbon emissions of just 98g/km. The entry-level XS sells for an average of R382 990 in the pre-owned space. It has an average mileage of 41 022km and registration age of four years.

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is the most listed new hybrid on AutoTrader. The flagship XR is listed for a selling price of R492 195, while the XS averages R448 199.

ALSO READ: Toyota Corolla Cross-based small bakkie going ahead

More affordable options

For those in the pre-owned market for a hybrid on a tight budget, there are more affordable alternatives. The pioneer of hybrid vehicles, the Toyota Prius sells for an average price of R104 292. It was an average age of 18 years featuring average mileage of 161 406km.

Popular older hybrid also include the Lexus RX450 and Lexus CT200h, which averages for R245 481 and the R183 599 respectively, and the Honda CR-Z Hybrid (R183, 900).

Fresher faces with an average registration age of one year include the Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid (R388 538) and Honda Fit Hybrid (R372 333).

