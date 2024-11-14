Ford pulls the plug on electric Mustang Mach-E for South Africa
Controversial EV pony SUV had been penned-in for 2025, but will no longer be coming as a result of a lack of electric vehicle demand.
Mach-E has been a controversial addition to the Blue Oval’s range since its unveiling in 2019. Image: Ford
Originally touted for local introduction in 2025, Ford South Africa has confirmed that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is no longer on the cards.
‘No demand’
In a comment made to CAR Magazine, the Blue Oval stated that it still intends on an EV rollout in the near future, albeit with options that are better suited for the South African consumer’s buying appetite.
“Ford no longer plans to introduce the Mustang Mach-E to South Africa due to ongoing low demand for premium EV passenger vehicles in the market,” it said in a statement.
“We still see a future for EVs in South Africa and look forward to sharing how we plan to best meet this need in future”.
Missing out on?
As a reminder, the global Mach-E range is available in Select, Premium, and GT specifications. The most potent of the lot is the GT propelled by a dual-motor, battery-electric powertrain, which accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.73 seconds.
Speculation on whether pricing was a determining factor is highly likely, considering South Africa still has extremely high tariffs on the import and sale of electrified vehicles.
This paired with the high exchange rates would have likely priced the vehicle out of reach for many prospective buyers.
