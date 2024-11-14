Ford pulls the plug on electric Mustang Mach-E for South Africa

Controversial EV pony SUV had been penned-in for 2025, but will no longer be coming as a result of a lack of electric vehicle demand.

Mach-E has been a controversial addition to the Blue Oval’s range since its unveiling in 2019. Image: Ford

Originally touted for local introduction in 2025, Ford South Africa has confirmed that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is no longer on the cards.

‘No demand’

In a comment made to CAR Magazine, the Blue Oval stated that it still intends on an EV rollout in the near future, albeit with options that are better suited for the South African consumer’s buying appetite.

ALSO READ: Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being