By Alex Shahini

14 Nov 2024

Ford pulls the plug on electric Mustang Mach-E for South Africa

Controversial EV pony SUV had been penned-in for 2025, but will no longer be coming as a result of a lack of electric vehicle demand.

Ford Mustang Mach-E cancelled for South Africa

Mach-E has been a controversial addition to the Blue Oval’s range since its unveiling in 2019. Image: Ford

Originally touted for local introduction in 2025, Ford South Africa has confirmed that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is no longer on the cards.

‘No demand’

In a comment made to CAR Magazine, the Blue Oval stated that it still intends on an EV rollout in the near future, albeit with options that are better suited for the South African consumer’s buying appetite.

ALSO READ: Ford’s newest pony silently gallops into being

“Ford no longer plans to introduce the Mustang Mach-E to South Africa due to ongoing low demand for premium EV passenger vehicles in the market,” it said in a statement.

Ford Mustang Mach-E cancelled for South Africa
Electric SUV has been lined-up for unveiling on local soil in 2025. Image: Ford

“We still see a future for EVs in South Africa and look forward to sharing how we plan to best meet this need in future”.

Missing out on?

As a reminder, the global Mach-E range is available in Select, Premium, and GT specifications. The most potent of the lot is the GT propelled by a dual-motor, battery-electric powertrain, which accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.73 seconds.

Ford Mustang Mach-E cancelled for South Africa
Interior had very little in common with the now departed previous generation “conventional” Mustang. Image: Ford

Speculation on whether pricing was a determining factor is highly likely, considering South Africa still has extremely high tariffs on the import and sale of electrified vehicles.

This paired with the high exchange rates would have likely priced the vehicle out of reach for many prospective buyers.

NOW READ: Wild stallion Ford Mustang Dark Horse price confirmed

