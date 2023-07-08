LISTEN: Why Toyota Corolla Cross is a runaway sales success

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Since its local launch in late 2021, the Toyota Corolla Cross has been selling like hot cakes.

In this week’s edition of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring‘s Jaco van der Merwe and Charl Bosch look at why this crossover SUV has bowled South African car buyers over.

In June, 2 115 new Toyota Corolla Crosses were sold in Mzansi. This makes it the best-selling passenger car for the month, with only the Toyota Hilux (3 792) beating it in overall sales.

Toyota Corolla Cross’ lofty numbers

In the first month, Toyota started selling the Corolla Cross in November 2021, 1 757 units found new homes.

This has been an ongoing trend ever since, barring the lean patch from April to August last year. During these months, the Prospecton Plant in Durban where the Corolla Cross is built was shut down due to flood damage.

By August, monthly sales were up to four digits again and two months later it went past 2 000.

In total, the Japanese carmaker has sold 29 968 units of the Corolla Cross in its first 20 months. Had it not been for the plant shutdown, it could have been half a dozen more.

What counts heavily in favour of the Toyota Corolla Cross is its badge and the fact that it doesn’t have a direct rival. The Corolla is the world’s top-selling nameplate with South Africa being no exception.

Hybrid price conundrum

The seven-model Toyota Corolla Cross range starts with the 1.8 Xi, priced at R404 400. The top of the range Hybrid GR-Sport costs R533 000.

Four of the models are powered by a 103 kW/172 Nm 1.8-litre engine, with a hybrid system serving on the other three. A 1.8-litre petrol engine combined with a self-charging electrical system delivers a total of 90kW in the Hybrid.

Priced at R476 600, the entry level hybrid model in XS trim is one of the most affordable dual power source cars in South Africa. But as we explain in the podcast, that price point might not be feasible for the unforeseeable future.