Cruising out: Toyota farewelling FJ Cruiser in South Africa

Charl Bosch

Although discontinued in key markets four years ago, the retro-styled Toyota FJ Cruiser has soldiered on in a select few, namely South Africa and Middle East, until now.

Set to bow out in the latter by the end of this year as evident by the unveiling of the limited-run Final Edition last month, Toyota South Africa has now announced that it too will be the phasing the FJ Cruiser out once the already received final batch is accounted for.

Only 1 000 examples of the FJ Cruiser Final Edition will be made,

Back in March this year, the automaker told The Citizen that an infotainment system upgrade is being planned for mid-year, a move now highly unlikely to materialise based on the decision to end sales after 11 years.

Despite its niche appeal, a total of 142 FJ’s have been sold in South Africa between January and September, which, once stock runs out, will be significantly lower than the 221 units moved last year.

Originally developed for the Middle East, North America and Australia, the FJ Cruiser debuted in 2007 as a modernised tribute to the original Land Cruiser, only to be dropped in the latter markets after seven and six years respectively due to declining sales.

For its farewell, the Final Edition, which is not expected to come to South Africa, receives a blacked-out grille with block letter TOYOTA badging, black door handles, mirrors and bumpers, a black spare wheel cover, a two-tone black/beige interior and a commemorative plaque on the dashboard representing the 1 000 units Toyota will produce.

Farewell will only be offered beige

Up front, the status quo remains with outputs of 200kW/380Nm from the stalwart normally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine. Given its intended markets, a turbodiesel never featured.

Entrusted with sending the amount of grunt the rear or all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel-drive system is a five-speed automatic gearbox that become the sole option following the dropping of the US-market only six-speed manual in 2014.

Lack of a factory fitted audio system intentional so as to allow buyers to fit their own.

With the mentioned final allocation announced, expect the FJ Cruiser to disappear from Toyota’s official price list before year end. At present, it retails for R797 100.

Additional information and images from motor1.com and drive.com.au.