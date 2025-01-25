WATCH: Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport makes its long-awaited arrival

Similar to Hilux GR-S, SUV will have more power and enhanced suspension.

The highly-anticipated first-ever Toyota Fortuner GR Sport (GR-S) will finally be rolled out in March.

While Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) already announced the latest addition to its popular SUV range, it was only this week that the Japanese carmaker confirmed the GR-S’ power outputs.

The Toyota will be launched in March and get the same GD-6 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine as the Hilux GR Sport III which produces 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque. That is a 10% uptick from the 150kW/500Nm on offer in the standard. The twist will be sent to all four corners via recalibrated six-speed automatic gearbox.

Like the GR-S Hilux, the Fortuner version will receive mono-tube shock absorbers and GR-tuned off-road suspension.

Loads of GR-branding

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport will furthermore ride on 18-inch GR alloy wheels, get GR front and rear bumpers, a black honeycomb GR grille, black side-steps, roof rails and mirror caps, a honeycomb lower air intake and darkened clusters for the LED headlights.

The GR theme continues inside with branded Alcantara sport seats and alloy pedals. Although not confirmed yet, a leather-wrapped GR steering wheel, GR branding throughout the cabin and red stitching is likely to feature.

“I believe we are going to have a good uptake on this model,” says Leon Theron, Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing for TSAM.

“It will have more power and torque and also better suspension.”

Hilux way ahead of Toyota Fortuner GR-S

The Fortuner GR-S is long overdue after being introduced years ago in markets such as Thailand and Indonesia. Especially with the Hilux GR-S already in its third reiteration.

Pricing and final specification is only expected to be announced at a later stage. The Hilux GR-S costs R999 000. The most expensive Fortuner, the 48V VX which features mild-hybrid technology, is priced at R961 800.

The current generation Toyota Fortuner has been around since 2015 and last received a facelift in 2023. It is expected to be replaced by a new model in 2027.