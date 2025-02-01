WATCH: Struandale engine plant makes Ford Ranger’s heart beat

Posh Platinum double cab bakkie offers sedan-like luxury with go-anywhere capability.

Our short two-month evaluation of Ford’s Ranger Platinum has come to an end, and as to be expected, it has been nothing but plain sailing.

This range-topping bakkie is in a class of its own with all the luxury onboard and every feature you can think of offered as standard. Driving it every day was such a pleasure. It’s like having a luxury sedan that offers you the space and go anywhere-capability of a 4×4 all wrapped up into one good-looking package.

What was a little unexpected is that our family decided to stay home over the festive season. Unlike last year where our then long-term Ranger Wildtrak X was used to take a leisurely cruise down to the Garden Route, this year our Ford Ranger Platinum was confined to the city and did not go anywhere exciting.

But excitement was still to be had and it was of the best kind. The Citizen Motoring‘s Ranger Platinum got to play an impromptu role as Santa’s sleigh for a much-appreciated Christmas goodies drop at Colin House with a few of the ever-generous guys and girls of the Crusaders MC.

Where Ford Ranger Platinum gets its heartbeat from

This meant that while good deeds were being done for humans, the powerful 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine never really got to stretch its legs as it should have. But I took some comfort in the good we were doing, while appreciating not being out on the road among the deadly carnage that relentlessly plaques our nation without end.

What this period of self-imposed calm also allowed me to do, was a bit of time to put together a few interesting facts and figures about where the heart of every Ranger starts to beat for the very first time.

The Ford Ranger is a proudly built South African bakkie and Ford’s Struandale engine plant in Nelson Mandela Bay has been very much at the core of the success of the Ranger. Not only here on local soil, but also in more than 100 export markets.

Using the latest technologies and advanced quality management systems to ensure the highest level of performance, reliability and durability, all the engines used in the Silverton-built Ford Ranger are manufactured at the Gqeberha facility. We take a closer look at the plant.

Another engine rolls off the assembly line in Gqeberha. Picture: Ford

Struandale engine plant

The plant opened in 1964, making it the first dedicated engine assembly plant in South Africa.

It has produced 11 different engine programmes over the past 60 years. It includes Essex V6, V4, Kent, 2.0-litre OHC, CVH, Pte, Mazda B-Series, RoCam. It now produces the 2.2-litre/3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi, 2.0-litre single turbo, 2.0-litre bi-turbo and 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel.

The plant is also responsible for the machining of the cylinder heads for the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel.

In a Ford-first, the same assembly line also produces the 2.2-litre and 3.2-litre Duratorq TDCi engines. The combined installed capacity of this line is a staggering 130 000 engines per year. This translates into one engine every 120 seconds.

Like the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, production of the Duratorq TDCi engines also includes component machining of the cylinder head, block and crankshaft.

Only engine every 134 seconds

The 2.0-litre single turbo and 2.0-litre bi-turbo engines come off a separate assembly line. Its installed capacity is 120 000 engines per year. This translates into one engine every 134 seconds.

The assembly lines feature multiple fully automated robotic and camera stations to ensure globally acceptable levels of production quality.

Every engine is subject to a Cold Test cycle to validate quality. This tests an engine that runs at pressure. Additionally, rigorous dynamometer testing at scheduled intervals evaluate performance and durability.

Ford’s online Quality Management Systems records the entire birth history of each engine. This documents each step of the manufacturing and assembly process for traceability and quality.

As of August 2023, the Struandale plant produced its four-millionth engine.

Our Ford Ranger Platinum got into the Christmas spirit. Picture: Mark Jones

Ford Ranger Platinum pricing and warranty

Ford Ranger Platinum Double Cab 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT – R1 120 100

*Price includes four-year/120 000km warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 135 000km.