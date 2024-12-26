Toyota Hilux GR-S III rolled out – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 6

Upgraded double cab bakkie now slightly slower due to wider track and heavier tyres.

The Toyota Hilux GR-S III is the most powerful bakkie in the Toyota stable. Picture: Toyota

The second-generation Toyota Hilux GR-S was our biggest motoring newsmaker of 2022 and it returned to the top-read charts two years later in third-generation guise.

While the version’s 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine stayed unchanged, it became the first Hilux with standard all-terrain tyres as well as many “Dakar-inspired” visual enhancements.

Toyota Hilux GR-S gets new look

Prominent new features include a Tundra-inspired front grille, extended wheel arches and heavy-duty front and rear skid plates. It also gets gloss black mirror caps and redesigned bumpers.

Underneath, the Toyota Hilux GR-S III features new mono-tube shock absorbers, improved brakes and enhanced coil springs. The front and rear tracks are increased by 140mmm and 150mm respectively. Ground clearance is up to 265mm.

Customer demand has resulted in the 17-inch alloy wheels now being wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain rubberware.

As before, the Toyota Hilux GR-S III’s diesel mill produces 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque, an increase of 10% over the standard 2.8-litre GD-6 in each column. But, due to the additional drag and weigh that comes with the wider body and bigger tyres, it is no slower than before.

Slightly slower than before

During Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ test in 2022, the second-generation set a benchmark for four-cylinder double cabs with a 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 10.32 seconds.

As predicted my Mark ahead of the testing, the third-generation Toyota Hilux GR-S was never going to challenge its predecessor. Its best run of 10.94 seconds put it behind the “Bigfoot” in the Isuzu stable, the D-Max Arctic AT35, which ran a 10.91.

While the previous-generation Ford Ranger might have fitted into this category too, the new version has taken the game away from the Toyota Hilux GR-S and D-Max AT35. The new Raptor’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine makes 292kW and 592Nm and broke all the records for fastest production double cab since its debut last year.

