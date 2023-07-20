Toyota rugged-ups Hilux Raider by pricing new Raider X

By Charl Bosch

Having last reworked the Hilux range in order to accommodate a new model two years ago, the derivative in question being the range-topping GR Sport, Toyota has debuted a new “off-road” inspired version aimed at the lower-end of the local line-up.

Based on the Raider that sits below the Legend and the flagship Legend RS, the Raider X bows as a limited edition unlike the GR Sport, with the exact amount set to be produced unknown.

Tougherer Raider

Building on the specification changes applied to the Raider in 2021, the Hilux Raider X’s revised aesthetic comprises black plastic cladding around the wheel arches, polished 17-inch multi-spoke bi-tone alloy wheels, side-steps, a chrome insert on the grille, black mirror caps, a matte black sports bar and Raider X badges on the tailgate and front doors.

Also standard is the Tailgate Assist opening/closing mechanism, a black tonneau cover and a rubberised loadbin.

Black sports bar a standard addition, along with the tonneau cover. Image: Toyota.

Inside, the adaptions are incremental and while the Raider X retains the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display and multi-function steering wheel, a small Raider X decal now resides above the Eco and PWR buttons on the centre console.

Interior has remained unchanged from the Raider but… Image: Toyota.

Elsewhere, the newcomer’s standard specification sheet comprises a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors, cruise control, LED flog lamps, auto on/off halogen headlights, fabric seats, Hill Start Assist and Trailer Sway Control.

Power of 2.4

Up front, the Raider X’s price positioning means the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine makes way for the 2.4 GD-6 that opens-up the oil-burning Hilux engine line-up.

Producing an unchanged 110kW/400Nm, the unit is mated as standard to the six-speed manual gearbox, or optionally the six-speed automatic.

Raider X will only be powered by the 2.4 GD-6 engine. Image: Toyota.

Similar to the GR Sport, the Hilux Raider X comes standard with selectable four-wheel-drive, plus an electronic limited slip rear differential.

As with the rest of the double cab Hilux range, the Raider X has a claimed towing capacity of 3 500 kg, payload of 830 kg for the manual and 805 kg for the automatic, and wading depth of 700 mm.

Colours and price

Colour-wise, the Hilux Raider X offers the same array of hues as the rest of the Hilux range, namely Platinum White Pearl, Chromium Silver, Glacier White, Attitude Black, Graphite Grey, Oxide Bronze, Cosmic Blue, Orange Metallic, Arizona Red and the special order only Sand Beige.

… a small Raider X decal now resides on the centre console. Image: Toyota.

Seemingly temporarily replacing the Raider Toyota no longer lists on its website, the Raider X takes-up station between the SR and Legend and carries a sticker price of R674 800 for the manual and R704 300 for the automatic.

Included is a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

