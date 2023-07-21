Chery Tiggo 4 pips Haval Jolion as SA’s favourite Chinese car

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

The influx of Chinese cars has been overwhelming over the past few years. Ever wondered out of the hordes of models GWM, Haval, Chery, Omoda and BAIC have to offer, which is the most popular in South Africa?

Using Naamsa’s new car sales numbers, The Citizen Motoring can confirm that the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro edged out the Haval Jolion over the previous 12 months. From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, 9 583 new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro were sold compared to the 8 968 Haval Jolions.

Despite the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Haval Jolion SUVs not being direct rivals, they are the best-selling product in each Chinese carmaker’s stable.

Chery sales soar

Ruling the Chinese roost is quite a mean feat for Chery, who re-entered the market less than two years ago.

Starting at a price of R308 900, the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro range consists of five models. The compact SUV was the first Chery offered on the brand’s re-emergence and rivals the Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue and Nissan Magnite.

The other two SUVs in the Chery stable, the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro, also performed well. Chery sold 4 014 Tiggo 7 Pros over the previous 12 months and 2 429 Tiggo 8 Pros.

Overall, GWM and Haval had the last laugh. GWM sold a total of 21 020 cars under the two banners, which is significantly more than Chery’s 16 214. This is mainly due to GWM playing in the light commercial segment where Chery does not feature. The two GWM bakkies, the P-Series and the Steed, contributed to 6 656 of the sales recorded during this period.

H6 joins Haval Jolion

The Haval Jolion’s sales were well supported by the H6 that was introduced just over a year ago. A total of 5 578 units of the H6 were sold from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

The eight-model Haval Jolion line-up starts at R344 950. The medium SUV range covers most bases ranging from entry-level offerings to a performance model and hybrid option.