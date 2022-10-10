Stout return? Trademark submission uncovers potential name for rumoured ‘small’ Toyota Hilux

Charl Bosch

Toyota’s much speculated return to the half-ton bakkie segment has taken an interesting turn with the reported trademarking of the long discontinued Stout moniker in Argentina.

While best known from the 60s and early 70s, the Stout remained in production, in certain markets, until 1989 using the front facia of the third generation Hilux that lasted from 1979 to 1983.

At the time of its discontinuation, the Stout offered a choice of single and double cab bodystyles, rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, a five-speed manual gearbox and a single 2.0-litre petrol engine outputting 70kW/157Nm.

The final generation Stout lasted from 1978 to 1989 with the same frontal design as the third generation Hilux that bowed-out in 1983. Image: Toyota Global

According to autoweb.com.ar, the submission could, however, lead to nothing as automakers are known to submit applications merely as a way of securing the nameplate without ever using it, or to prevent rivalling marques from using a designation it never previously did.

The application has nonetheless attracted attention after Toyota’s Executive President for North America, Bob Carter, remarked to MotorTrend in June – that it could potentially be introducing a smaller bakkie below the Tacoma, but only in 2024 or 2025 should approval be given.

“Today, we have the market really well covered with Tacoma, but [a compact pickup] could be a possibility and something we continue to look at,” he said.

At the same time, Toyota Group North America Vice-President of Product Planning and Strategy, Cooper Ericksen, told the publication, “If there’s a customer that needs a rugged, smaller body-on-frame vehicle, we can consider that, but if it’s more for urban use and less extreme off-road, then it would make more sense to use the TNGA unibody platform”.

Should the go-ahead be given, and as per Ericksen’s comments, expect the Stout to possibly ride on the TNGA-K platform with the aim of taking on the unibody Ford Maverick, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Honda Ridgeline rather than being a traditional body-on-frame bakkie like the Hilux.

Despite the next generation Tacoma, which will be aligned with the Hilux for the first time since 2004, currently undergoing testing with the view of debuting next year, little else about the “Stout” is known, but don’t be surprised if details and rumours emerge over the coming months.