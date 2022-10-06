European Toyota Corolla Cross debuts with tech forbidden for South Africa for now

Charl Bosch

Still being rolled-out or confirmed in some markets, the most recent being Australia, Toyota has provided a potential preview of what South Africa could get from the newly introduced European-market Corolla Cross.

A smash-hit since being introduced last year as the first locally assembled hybrid vehicle, the Old Continent Corolla Cross comes via the Aichi Plant in Japan rather than the Prospecton facility in Durban, with the exterior and TNGA-C platform remaining unchanged.

Rear facia also continues as is

The biggest difference is reserved for the interior though where the dated looking eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system departs in favour of a brand-new 10.5-inch display complete with over-the-air updates, voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

At the same time, the analogue instrument cluster makes way for a 12.3-inch digital setup, the solid roof for a panoramic sunroof on pricier models and the basic audio system for an upgraded JBL unit on flagship derivatives.

Interior is different from the South African model

An electric tailgate, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are some of the available features currently not offered in South Africa.

The array of safety systems under Toyota’s Safety Sense suite consists of Lane Trace Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Pre-Collision Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, a panoramic rear-view monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Automatic Braking, Auto High Beam Assist and an airbag placed between the driver and passenger designed to prevent contact in the case of an accident.

New infotainment system spans 10.5-inches

Another departure from the South African model is the single powerunit option, namely a 2.0-litre petrol combined with an electric motor for a total system output of 146 kW. This represents a 43 kW increase over the conventional 1.8-litre petrol and a 56 kW uptake on the 1.8-litre hybrid availed for South Africa.

The sole transmission is a CVT, but while drive continues to go to the front wheels, an all-wheel-drive setup can be specified thanks to the inclusion of a secondary electric motor on the rear axle.

Analogue instrument cluster makes way for a 12.3-inch digital setup.

Unlike the Japanese and South African Corolla Cross’ though, the European model loses out on the GR Sport model added to the local line-up last month.

As it stands, the mentioned features are reserved for Europe, but could be carried over to South Africa if approval is given. For the time being though, an announcement remains outstanding.