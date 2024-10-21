‘Perfected’ 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 revealed and priced

GT3 has been lightly overhauled with the same power and torque outputs as before, but with emphasis placed on weight reduction.

Subtle change haven applied to the entire GT3 range, including to the RS. Image: Porsche

Porsche has extended the roll-out of the facelift 992.2 generation 911 to its hardcore models with the first being the revised GT3 and GT3 RS unveiled this weekend.

Introduced as part of the moniker’s 25th anniversary since the original 996-based model bowed as a lightweight, non-turbocharged version of the GT2 aimed at racing, the GT3 incorporates the same aesthetic changes as the regular 992.2, but with a number of obvious differences.

In the case of the more restrained former, the prominent rear wing from the RS has been replaced by an extendable rear spoiler and Gurney flap the returning Touring variant gaining a special 911 GT3 Touring badge on the grille of the decklid.

For the RS, the mentioned adaptive rear wing gains new sideplates angled so as to provide better downforce, while the wheels measures 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear with the option of being swapped-out for road-approved sticky racetrack wheels.

Inside, the changes are slightly more prominent with the standard GT3 sporting a black interior complete with sport bucket seats and for the first time, a pair of rear seats as option.

An ignition key rather than the standard 911’s push-button start has been carried, with the last change being the option of carbon fibre reinforced plastic shells for the front seats.

Opting for the Touring package brings a folding mechanism when selected with the rear option, plus the alternative Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with electrical adjustment for the front passengers.

The rest of the interior is otherwise carried over from the 992.2, with no specific changes having been applied to the GT3 RS.

As a means of keeping the GT3’s weight down though, four lightweight packages have been devised as options in order to keep the kerb mass below 1 450 kg.

For the GT3, the Weissach package consists of Race-Tex-trimmed seats, a carbon fibre reinforced roll cage, forged magnesium alloy wheels, a Race-Tex finish on the sides of the dashboard and door handles and panels also made from carbon reinforced plastic.

The carbon touches continue on the roof, sideblades of the bumper, coupling rods and anti-roll bars.

An alternative to the Weissach that includes the GT3 RS’s rear wing is the Clubsport package designed primarily for track usage.

This means the inclusion of a bolted-in steel roll cage, optional lightweight sport bucket seats, a hand-held fire extinguisher and a six-point harness driver.

Reserved for the Touring, the Leichtbau pack comprises the forged magnesium wheels and carbon door panels from the GT3 Weissach, as well as a body colour painted roof, carbon fibre reinforced plastic coupling rod and the same shortened gear lever as the 911 S/T on models equipped with the six-speed manual gearbox.

A Leichtbau plaque in front of the lever on the centre console rounds the package off.

While also sporting the Weissach name, the denominator for the GT3 RS carries over only the magnesium wheels, but with a further weight reduction of nine kilograms compared to that of the 992.1.

Fitted as standard though, the silver lightweight alloys reduce the GT3 RS’s unsprung mass by 1.5 kg, with the last addition being a new lightweight 40 lithium-ion battery that saves and additional four kilograms.

Underneath, most of the alternations have been to the GT3 RS in the form of lower positioned front ball joints and lower trailing arms, revised front and rear suspension, redesigned dampers and new wheel arches supposed to help with brake cooling.

In terms of power, the normally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six continues without change, meaning outputs stand as is at 375kW/510Nm.

As mentioned, the retention of the six-speed manual ‘box makes the GT3 the sole 992.2 variant to offer a manual Porsche says will result in a top speed of 313 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The optional seven-speed PDK, which comes standard on the RS, reduces the GT3’s V-max to 311 km/h, but improves on the 0-100 km/h sprint time by 0.5 seconds.

Price

Now available for ordering, the 992.2 GT3 has been confirmed for South Africa initially in standard and Touring guises with the RS still to be confirmed.

Sales are expected to start early next year with each’s price being inclusive of a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

911 GT3 PDK – R4 709 000

911 GT3 Touring PDK – R4 709 000

