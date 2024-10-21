Jetour T1 revealed in full ahead of South African arrival in 2026

Line-up for now comprises a single all-wheel-drive model powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

T1 will take-up station below the Traveller that will become the T2 in South Africa next year. Image: autohome.com.cn

Shown in full for the first time earlier this month, complete details have emerged of Chery-owned Jetour’s T1 South Africa will be privy in 2026.

On-sale in China before year-end below the bigger Traveller, known as the T2 in other exports markets, the T1 range will initially comprise a single all-wheel-drive variant powered by a plug-in hybrid drivetrain and priced at 224 900 yuan.

Styled to resemble the T2, itself a rebadged version of the all-electric iCar brand’s 03, the T1 measures 4 785 mm long, 2 006 mm wide and 1 875 mm long with its wheelbase stretching 2 800 mm.

Offering 201 mm of ground clearance plus a wading depth of 700 mm, the single version, the aptly named Mountain, gets all-terrain tyres as standard, along with a drive mode selector called X-mode.

According to China’s Autohome who obtained the images first, the modes comprise Eco, Normal, Sport, Sand, Snow, Mud and Rock settings, with a variable torque vectoring system and an electronically locking rear differential also included.

Its approach angle standing at 28° and departure angle at 30°, the T1 utilises MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link design at the rear with a transparent chassis view camera system and a 360° turn system, similar to rival’s Tank Turn, being included as well.

Specification-wise, the Mountain come equipped with a 15.6-inch infotainment system, electric, heated and ventilated front seats with a massaging function, remote engine start, a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, surround-view camera system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a fragrance dispenser, an eight-speaker sound system, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and front and rear Collision Avoidance Assist.

Reportedly aimed at rival Great Wall Motors’ Haval Raptor, the T1 forms part of what Jetour calls its Shanhai range of models, which denotes an electrified powerplant.

In this case, the setup combines the familiar 1.5 T-GDI used in the Dashing and X70 Plus with a 43.2-kWh lithium phosphate battery pack.

Paired to Chery’s latest three-speed DHT or Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, the combined system output amounts to 455kW/920Nm, a claimed all-electric range of 206 km and a combined of 1 300 km based on China’s CLTC method that differs from the WLTP used in Europe.

Despite weighing a claimed 2 376 kg, the T1 has a rated fuel consumption figure of 6.7 L/100 km.

Likely to be joined at a later stage by a two-wheel-drive model, as the flagship T5 that will sit above the T2 in an expanded T-series product range, the T1’s final spec for South Africa and price will only be announced either next year or at the time of arrival in 2026 as mentioned.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

NOW READ: Jetour’s plans for South Africa will include more SUVs and a bakkie