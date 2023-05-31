Zesty Volkswagen Golf R 333 revealed as most powerful Golf ever

By Charl Bosch

Teased for the first time at beginning of this month, Volkswagen has ended May off by removing the covers off of the limited Golf 8 R 333 Limited Edition.

Potentially the final special edition Golf R to derive motivation from an internal combustion engine, the R 333, as its name points out, will be restricted to 333 units and from what can be deduced, for select European markets only.

R Plus

The most expensive Golf ever to be devised, the R 333 effectively replaces the 20 Years Edition unveiled last year, albeit without any additional power or torque.

ALSO READ: Powered-up Golf R coming as Volkswagen starts teasing R 333

Like its name and production allocation indicates, the 2.0 TSI engine underneath the R 333’s bonnet produces 333 pferdestarke (PS), which equates to 245 kW. At 420 Nm, the amount of torque is similar not only the 20 Years Edition, but also the standard Golf R.

In terms of performance, the Golf R 333 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, a tenth faster than the normal R, and top out at 270 km/h.

Lime Yellow Metallic one of four colours available. Image: Volkswagen

A seven-speed DSG is again entrusted with sending the amount of grunt to all four wheels through Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-system.

New outside

333 decals not only refers to power output, but also how units will be made. Image: Volkswagen.

On the aesthetic front, the R 333’s visual enhancements are to spot but in detail, consists of black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels wrapped in semi-slick tyres, blue R branded brake calipers, gloss black mirror caps, black 333 decals at the base of the doors and the R Performance exhaust system with quad titanium Akrapovič outlets.

Titanium Akrapovič quad exhaust system moves from the options list, to standard on the R 333. Image: Volkswagen

Despite debuting a searing new model specific colour called Lime Yellow Metallic, three others have also been allocated; Pure White, Deep Black Pearl and the R trademark Lapiz Blue Metallic.

Inside

Small changes have taken place inside. Image: Volkswagen

Inside, the R 333 receives the otherwise optional Nappa leather R branded sport seats as standard, along with the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights as part of the Light & Vision package, Adaptive Cruise, the semi-autonomous Travel Assist system and a 480-watt nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

R branded sport seats trimmed as standard in Nappa leather. Image: Volkswagen

Unique R 333 additions though are imitation carbon fibre inserts and a gloss black 1/333 number plaque on the passenger side dashboard.

How much?

Set to be delivered to customers by October, pricing for the Golf R 333 Limited Edition in Germany starts at €76 410 (R1 608 089), an increase of more than €30 000 (R631 366) over the standard Golf R, and well up on the R912 800 needed to buy a R in South Africa.

As mentioned though, is appears unlikely that the R 333 will be made available to the market at any stage.

NOW READ: Dynamic new VW Golf R is not taking any prisoners