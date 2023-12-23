Final combustion round: Volkswagen commences teasing Golf 8.5

Facelift version of the current Golf 8 will have a short production run of an estimated two to three years before being replaced by the all-electric Golf 9.

Due out next year, the first official teaser of the updated Golf 8.5 previews the encore for the nameplate’s use of a combustion engine. Image: Volkswagen on YouTube

Its successor already previewed by way of a sketch drawing in GTI guise earlier this week, Volkswagen has officially commenced teasing the updated eighth generation Golf ahead of its world debut next year.

Sighted extensively undergoing testing in Europe, the Mk 8 will adopt the same model structure as the Golf 7 by becoming the Golf 8.5 in preparation for the all-electric Golf 9 rumoured debuting in 2026 and not 2028 as reported until now.

Shown at the end of a Volkswagen year-in-review video on YouTube, the visage shows the Golf as receiving the same illuminated grille bar and badges as most other products, as well as new angular LED headlights.

Known so far

While the clip provides no official details, what is known is that the Golf 8.5 will see out the MQB Evo platform in favour of the Porsche developed SSP that will underpin the Mk 9.

Golf 8 debuted in 2019 and will become the 8.5 similar to the Mk 7 having become the 7.5 after its one and only mid-life update. Image: Volkswagen

Aside from being the final combustion engine Golf Wolfsburg will produce, the Mk 8.5 will also say farewell to the manual gearbox available and see the return of a more simplified interior following significant criticism relating to the infotainment system and touch-sensitive steering wheel switches.

“We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel! That’s what customers want from VW,” Volkswagen boss, Thomas Schäfer, said last year.

Golf 8.5’s interior will be suitably updated from that of the depicted Mk 8. Also set to depart is the manual gearbox option available since the Golf’s introduction in 1974. Image: Volkswagen

Centre to the changes are illuminated touch sliders for the climate control, improved software and materials, a reported 10.4-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.9-inch infotainment system from the new Passat and South Africa-bound Tiguan.

Mk 8.5 GTI

While set to adopt the same mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powerplant options as the estate-only Passat and Tiguan, the Mk 8.5 GTI will do without electrification and as such, retain the venerable 2.0 TSI engine as its only method of propulsion.

Golf 8 GTI will make way of the Mk 8.5 also rumoured to produce the same 195 kW as the Mk 7 GTI Clubsport. Image: Volkswagen

According to a report by Britain’s Autocar, the final petrol engine only GTI could produce the same 195 kW as the Golf 7 GTI Clubsport, and more than 400 Nm of torque with a projected total of 407 Nm.

So far, it remains unknown as to whether the Golf 8 R will morph into the 8.5 R. Image: Volkswagen

Set to make way in 2026 for the all-electric ninth generation GTI as indicated by the mentioned sketch released on Wednesday by Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, the Mk 8.5 GTI will also drop the manual gearbox, and reportedly receive the upgraded Dynamic Chassis Control Pro currently optional on the Tiguan and Passat.

Likely for South Africa

Likely to be teased further once into 2024, expectations are that Volkswagen will continue to sell the Golf 8.5, again only in GTI guise, in South Africa once sales commence in Europe.

While no mentioning as so far been made, speculation has alleged that the Golf R could become the Golf 8.5 R in preparation for Wolfsburg’s performance division also becoming fully electric before 2030.

For now, no further details are known, however, as mentioned, expect more to be revealed next year.

