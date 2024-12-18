Volkswagen’s Kariega Plant breaks five-year production record

New record betters the existing one set in 2019 and also rates as the highest in the plant's 73-year history.

Volkswagen Group Africa has broken its own record set five years ago by producing its 167 084th vehicle at its Kariega Plant in Eastern Cape.+

Numbers not seen during Beetle-era

Surpassing the 161 954 vehicles made at the facility in 2019 located in the town formerly known as Uitenhage, the almost 170 000 offset ranks as the highest in its 73-year history since assembly of the Beetle started.

Out of the total number of vehicles made, 131 485 units, mostly Polos, were exported to 30 markets with the remaining 35 599, including the Polo Vivo, being for the local market.

Made locally for the world

Back in February, the plant produced its 1.5-millionth exported vehicle, a United Kingdom-bound Polo GTI, while the two-millionth Polo rolled off of the assembly line in December 2022.

Besides market-specific versions in China and Brazil, the Kariega Plant has, since September, been the sole sourcing facility for the Polo both locally and for export markets following the end of production at the main plant in Pamplona, Spain after four decades.

Exports continuing

It’s exporting to Europe was assured after the relaxing of the Euro 7 emissions regulations last year, the Polo is expected to undergo a second of updates in 2025 in order to keep it “fresh” according to Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO, Thomas Schäfer.

Sales are, therefore, likely to continue until at least the end of the decade at which point, it would be sold concurrently with the all-electric ID.2all that will make its arrival in 2026.

Originally supposed to replace the Polo by 2025, the ID.2all will now only debut in around 24 months and after the ID.2all SUV Wolfsburg confirmed will premiere in September next year as the electric replacement for the T-Cross in Europe.

On the cards for South Africa

Locally, and as well-known by now, a third model will be added to Kariega’s roster in 2027 in the form of the new joint venture small SUV sold as the Skoda Kylaq in India and soon, as the Volkswagen Tera in South Africa.

Part of a R4-billon investment into Kariega in April, the plant will soon undergo refurbishments into readying it for production of the newcomer that will make its first showing, as the Tera, in Brazil next year.

“In October, the plant recorded its highest number of units produced in a single month with 16 597 units, exceeding the previous record of 16 453 vehicles set in October 2019 when the previous production record was achieved,” Volkswagen Group Africa’s Production Director, Ulrich Schwabe, said of the record production numbers.

“This milestone must be attributed to the dedication and diligence of our 4 000 employees and the unwavering support of our customers and stakeholders.

“As we continue to expand our footprint both locally and globally, we remain focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering quality products which meet the needs of our diverse markets”.

The brand is expected to provide more details of its way forward, and plans for 2025, as its now annual product Indaba in February.

