Skoda Kylaq unveiling a hint of incoming locally made Volkswagen

Joint venture model between India, Brazil and South Africa will next go on-sale in South America next year before local assembly and sales start in 2027.

Kylaq adheres to India’s sub-four metre regulations and will wear a different face when it morphs into a Volkswagen. Image: Skoda India

Sporadically teased throughout the year, Skoda officially debuted the all-new Kylaq on 6 November as the first real hint of what the locally assembled Volkswagen version will offer when it enters production in 2027.

Well known by now as a joint venture product between India, Brazil and South Africa, the Kylaq adheres to the former market’s sub-four metre regulations and while initially badged as a Skoda, will go on-sale as a Volkswagen in South America next year before premiering in South Africa.

Vital product

On-sale in India from next month, the Kylaq fills the gap in Skoda’s range below the Kushaq – the Indian-specific version of the Volkswagen T-Cross sold as the Taigun – and measures 3 995 mm long, 1 783 mm wide and 1 619 mm tall.

Measuring 2 566 mm long on the wheelbase front with a claimed ground clearance of 189 mm, the Kylaq will be motivated solely by the familiar 1.0 TSI engine developing 85kW/178Nm.

As with the Kushaq, and for that matter the T-Cross, drive is again routed to the front wheels, although this time via a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed Tiptronic as opposed to the seven-speed DSG.

Skoda specific rear facia will also be different in Volkswagen guise. Image: Skoda India

The latter more than likely as a result of costs, the Kylaq will get from 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 188 km/h.

Spec

In terms of practically, the Kylaq will provide seating for five and offer 446-litres of boot space, which increases to 1 265-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Set to adopt a Volkswagen appearance when it debuts in South America and by extension, South Africa, MQB A0 IN underpinned Kylaq – a platform used by the Virtus known locally as the Polo Sedan – will seemingly premiere as a single model in India initially differentiated only by the choice of transmission.

Kylaq’s interior differs little from the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Kushaq, the latter a rebadged version of the former sold in India as the Taigun. Image: Skoda India

As such, confirmed specification items include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated and electric front seats, an eight-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, climate control with rear vents, cruise control, front and rear armrests, a wireless smartphone charger and an optional sunroof.

Taking care of safety is six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, Electronic Stability Control, Multi Collision Brake Assist, Roll Over Protection, Hill Hold Assist and what Skoda calls Motor Slip Regulation.

Besides the items mentioned, the Kylaq will also get LED headlights, the XDS electronic front differential and 17-inch alloy wheels as standard.

As a Volkswagen

Said to have undergone 800 000 km of testing, pricing for the Kylaq will start at Rs 789 000 (R170 336) with a more expansive range of derivatives set to follow in 2025.

Meanwhile, motor1.com Brazil reports the Volkswagen version will adopt the Tera nameplate and launch in early 2025 below the T-Cross and Nivus, the latter sold locally as the Taigo.

Kylaq will be sold by Volkswagen as the Tera in South America. Image: Volkswagen do Brazil via motor1.com Brazil.

Teased by a single image obtained by the publication last week, the revised front facia design has additionally also been previewed and according to the publication, based on spy images of prototypes undergoing testing, will be more aggressive than the Skoda.

While set to retain the 1.0 TSI engine, the unit will be revised to run on ethanol as in the newly facelift Nivus and Virtus, resulting in power and torque increasing to 96 kW and 200 Nm.

Original teaser image of the now name confirmed Tera Volkswagen Brazil will debut in 2025. Image: motor1.com Brazil

As it stands, no clear details for South Africa are known apart from local assembly alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo at the Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape as part of Volkswagen’s R4-billion investment into the facility announced in April.

Once out in South America though, expect clearer details to emerge despite 2027 still being earmarked as the year of availability.

Additional information from gaadiwaadi.com.

