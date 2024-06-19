Speculation over as Volkswagen says ‘yes’ to half-ton bakkie

Off-again, on-again replacement for the Saveiro will enter production in 2026 and could well come to South Africa soon after.

A topic of much speculation and contradictory reports since its showing as a concept six years ago, Volkswagen has reportedly approved an investment of R $3-billion (R9.9-billion) into its São José dos Pinhais plant in Brazil for production of the Tarok half-ton bakkie.

Brazil first but…

Part of a readjusted bigger investment of R $16-billion (R52.8-billion) into the facility for the production of 16 new or updated models by 2028, the all but approved replacement for the 15-year old Saveiro is expected to become a reality towards the end of 2026 only as a mild-hybrid.

Initially rumoured for production alongside the Taos and previous generation Amarok at the General Pacheco Plant in Argentina, moving the Tarok to Brazil forms part of a reported consolidation exercise brought on not only by economic challenges in its neighbouring country, but also the use of the MQB A0 that underpins the Polo, T-Cross, Virtus (Polo Sedan) and Nivus (Taigo) – all made at the São José plant.

Supposed to have become a reality four years ago, only be stalled by the pandemic that hit Brazil the worst of any South American nation, the Tarok had been rumoured for a takeover by Volkswagen North America, only be denounced as a result of costs.

Volkswagen Saveiro will be replaced by the Tarok after a production run of nearly two decades. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Set to take aim at the Ford Maverick, Fiat Toro and Chevrolet Montana, the latest findings by motor1.com Brazil alleges the Tarok will debut as a hybrid by making use of an electrified version of the 1.5 TSI Evo engine.

In what will be a first for Brazil where the older 1.4 TSI engine is still being used as the case is with South Africa, the unit will still produce 110kW/250Nm directed to the front wheels through either a manual or Tiptronic gearbox.

… South Africa could get it

While final details are still under wraps, with the same applying to whether the production model will be called Tarok or not, the ongoing significance is that a market introduction in South Africa could still happen following Wolfsburg’s R4-billion investment into its Kariega plant two months.

Set to produce the still largely unknown small SUV sister brand Skoda had already started teasing in India where production will commence next year, the use of the same platform points to the bakkie being an almost sure bet for South Africa come 2026.

Most recent teaser image of the new Skoda SUV that eventually spawn the Volkswagen version destined for South African production from 2026. Image: Skoda India

Adding further fuel to the fire were comments made last year by Volkswagen South Africa Managing Director, Martina Biene, about the chances of the spiritual successor to the Caddy bakkie becoming a production reality alongside the SUV, Polo and Polo Vivo.

In an interview with Engineering News two years ago, Biene stated that while such a project is feasible, yearly sales of 20 000 units would be required to make it financially available for assembly at the plant located in the town formerly known as Uitenhage.

For the time being though, the still-to-be-named SUV, which will be positioned below the T-Cross and powered by a combustion engine, remains the key focus point, although expectations are that more details surrounding the Tarok could emerge over the coming months.

