No more waiting: Muscled-up Volkswagen Tiguan R priced

Charl Bosch

Ahead of sales commencing later this month, Volkswagen has officially confirmed price and specification details of the eagerly awaited new Tiguan R.

Providing an effective preview of the Golf R due on local soil early next year, the Tiguan R debuts as not only the most powerful Tiguan R ever made, but potentially the first and final iteration not to feature any form of electrification.

Shown alongside the facelift Tiguan in September last year, the Tiguan R, like the Golf R, is powered by an uprated version of the 2.0-litre EA888 TSI engine that produces 235kW/420Nm.

Paired to a seven-speed DSG with Wolfsburg’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners, the Tiguan R will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and hit the electronic top speed buffers at 250 km/h.

Differentiated from the standard model by means of the R specific front and rear bumpers, wider doors sills, 20-inch Misano alloy wheels and an R grille, the Tiguan R also receives a gloss black diffuser, matte chrome mirror caps, black wheel arch extensions and upgraded R branded blue brake calipers.

Sitting ten millimetres closer to the ground than the Tiguan 2.0 TSI 162 R-Line, the R comes as standard with the same Torque Vectoring System as the Golf R, though it foregoes its sibling’s Drift mode. It does, however, get the Dynamic Chassis Control System and adaptive dampers as standard.

Tiguan R rides as standard on 20-inch Misano alloy wheels.

For South Africa, standard specification include the Light and Vision Package, the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and integrated satellite navigation, as well as:

keyless entry;

Nappa leather seats;

push-button start;

electric tailgate;

LED headlights;

front and rear parking sensors;

Travel Assist

Grey inserts and R-branded Nappa leather seats are both standard fare inside.

Items from the extensive options list comprise Matrix LED headlights, surround-view camera system, a wireless smartphone charger, Heads-Up Display, 21-inch Estoril alloy wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking with Front Assist, Park Assist, Lane Change Assist, the upgraded Harman Kardon sound system and an Akrapovič exhaust.

Available in ten colours, the Tiguan R carries a sticker price of R999 900 that includes three-year/120 00 0km warranty as well as a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.