Oil-burning Volkswagen Tiguan touches down

Charl Bosch

With the focus still being very much on the newly launched Tiguan R, Volkswagen has – without fanfare – confirmed pricing of the long overdue turbodiesel model initially tipped for introduction next year.

Only offered in R-Line guise and positioned below the 2.0 TSI R-Line as previously speculated, the Tiguan TDI debuts with outputs of 130kW/380Nm from its 2.0-litre engine, the former being two kilowatts down on the equivalent European-market TDI 180.

As reported last month, the TDI’s amount of twist goes to all for four corners through Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system via a seven-speed DSG, with its top speed capped at 207 km/h and 0-100 km/h taking 8.3 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km.

For now limited to the standard length Tiguan with the seven-seat Allspace remaining a petrol-only affair, standard specification on the TDI mirrors that of the 2.0 TSI, namely 19-inch Valencia alloy wheels, interior ambient lighting and darkened taillight clusters, plus:

As with the 2.0 TSI, the Tiguan TDI comes with 4Motion all-wheel-drive as standard.

R-Line steering wheel and Vienna leather sport seats

tri-zone Climatronic climate control

Matrix LED headlights

12.3-inch Active Display instrument cluster

eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system with App Connect

front and rear parking sensors

folding electric mirrors

keyless entry

cruise control

eight-speaker sound system

alloy-look inserts

heated front seats

rain sense wipers

The extensive options list meanwhile comprises the 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, Heads-Up Display, panoramic sunroof, Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charger, the uprated Harman Kardon sound system and the popular black styling package.

Interior carries over from the 2.0 TSI

Optional safety and driver assistance system consist of Forward Collision Waring with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Change Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Travel Assist and Trailer Manoeuvring.

Price

As with the rest of the Tiguan range, the TDI’s sticker price includes a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Tiguan 1.4 TSI DSG – R580 300

Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life DSG – R648 500

Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG – R711 600

Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line 4Motion DSG – R783 100

Tiguan 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG – R784 100

Tiguan R – R999 900

Additional info from duaporta.com and cars.co.za.