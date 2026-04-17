Ways to manage rising fuel costs!

Fuel price increases are hitting South Africans where it hurts most, and while this is out of our hands, there are practical ways to manage the impact.

Fuel is not just about filling up your tank. It has a ripple effect across your entire cost of living, from transport to the price of food on the shelf. Because South Africa imports most of its fuel, local prices are largely influenced by global oil costs and the rand-dollar exchange rate.

Understand where your money is going

“Fuel price increases can feel overwhelming, especially when they happen frequently,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank. “But understanding what’s driving those changes helps shift your focus to what you can actually control.”

That shift in mindset is important. Instead of feeling stuck, it becomes easier to start making small, practical adjustments that can ease the pressure.

Start with small, practical changes

You do not need to make drastic changes to start saving on fuel. In fact, it is often the small, consistent habits that make the biggest difference over time.

Driving smoothly, avoiding harsh acceleration, keeping tyres properly inflated, and combining trips can all help reduce fuel consumption.

“These are not complicated changes,” Lebogang explains. “But when you apply them consistently, they can have a real impact on how much you spend each month.”

Over time, these small adjustments add up, especially when fuel prices remain high.

Plan your monthly fuel spend

Fuel can no longer be treated as an unpredictable expense. A bit of upfront planning can go a long way in helping you stay in control of your budget.

Start by estimating how many kilometres you drive each month and how much fuel your car uses. From there, you can build a more realistic monthly fuel budget.

“Once you start tracking your fuel usage, you begin to see patterns,” says Lebogang. “That awareness makes it easier to adjust your behaviour early, instead of being surprised at the end of the month.”

It also helps you make more informed decisions about when and how you use your car.

Rethink how you travel

It is worth taking a step back and looking at how often you really need to be on the road. Where possible, options like carpooling, planning routes more efficiently, or avoiding peak traffic can all make a difference.

“It is not just about what a car costs to buy,” Gaoaketse says. “It is about what it costs to run every single month, especially in a high fuel price environment.”

Thinking this way can help you make smarter long-term decisions, whether it is changing your driving habits or considering a more fuel-efficient vehicle.

Focus on what you can control

Fuel prices will continue to fluctuate, that much is certain. But your habits, your planning, and your choices still matter.

“You may not be able to control the price at the pump, but you can control how efficiently you use your fuel and how you plan around it.”

And in a high-cost environment, those small, intentional choices can make all the difference.