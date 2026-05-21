DFSK offers LPG solution to rising fuel pandemic

LPG, also known as Autogas, is a cleaner and more economical alternative to traditional petrol or diesel.

DFSK South Africa has introduced an LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) conversion solution aimed at reducing operating costs and improving vehicle efficiency across its petrol range.

The move to LPG comes at a time when many consumers are re-evaluating the running costs of their personal and business vehicles. With more and more vehicle purchases being influenced by long-term affordability rather than upfront pricing alone.

Fuel prices are not coming down soon

According to DFSK South Africa. The introduction of LPG Autogas is a direct response to market conditions. Particularly where traditional fuel costs and the practicality of Electric Vehicles (EVs) remain key concerns.

“Fuel prices are not coming down anytime soon. And expecting our customers to absorb these costs is not a strategy,” says Gina Giani, CEO of DFSK South Africa. “We’ve made a clear decision; we will not let high fuel costs stop our customers from being competitive.”

The LPG Autogas system enables DFSK petrol vehicles to run on a dual fuel setup. And this allows drivers to switch seamlessly between petrol and LPG. This provides flexibility while delivering immediate cost savings.

DFSK South Africa highlights several key advantages of the system:

Fuel savings of up to 30-50 percent

Return on investment within 6-12 months

No range limitations or charging delays

Dual fuel capability for operational flexibility

The conversion is fully approved

The company confirmed that the LPG conversion is fully approved and does not affect the vehicle warranty. Additionally, LPG’s cleaner combustion properties may contribute to extended engine life.

The solution is expected to appeal strongly to fleet operators, small businesses, and high-mileage drivers, where fuel costs have a direct impact on profitability.

While electric vehicles remain part of the broader automotive future. DFSK South Africa believes that practical, cost-effective solutions are needed in the current market.

“EVs have their place, but for many customers today, the barriers are still too high – from pricing to infrastructure,” added Giani. “What we’re offering is a solution that works right now. Immediate savings, practical usage, and no compromise on daily operations.”

DFSK South Africa will roll out the LPG Autogas conversion across its dealer network, with options available for both new and existing vehicles. Customers will also can include the conversion as part of vehicle finance, making adoption more accessible.