24 hours, 16 September 2022 [In pics]

We selected the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
View of the performance created by British artist Kate Daudy and Nobel Prize winner in Physics Konstantin Novoselov with 400 sheep under the Aqueduct of Segovia, in Segovia, Spain, 16 September 2022, on occasion of the 27th edition of the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts that will be held from 24 to 27 November 2022. EPA-EFE/PABLO MARTIN
Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the Spiritual leader of India’s Dawoodi Bohra Muslims, leads a gathering to commemorate the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein, in Kuwait City on September 16, 2022. – Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein — a founding figure in Shiite Islam — by the forces of the caliph Yazid in Karbala in 680 AD. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
A resident walks on Hanoi’s popular train street on 16 September 2022, following the announcement of its closure over safety concerns. Snap-happy tourists and cafe owners along Hanoi’s popular ‘train street’ spoke of their disappointment as the Instagram hotspot was blocked off due to safety concerns just weeks after reopening following a long Covid closure. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
A copy of Paris Match magazine, reporting on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is pictured in a newsagents’ shop in Brixton, south London on 16 September 2022, following her death on 8 September. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until 0530 GMT on 19 September, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Supporters of Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the leading Afghan fighter against the Taliban, hold up posters reading “Don’t forget Afghanistan” as they demonstrate outside Concordia Press Club, where the intra-Afghanistan conference is being held, in Vienna, Austria, on 16 September 2022. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses with children during his visit to Gueret, central France, on September 16, 2022, as part of the 2022 European Heritage days. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
This photograph taken on September 16, 2022, shows an abandoned Russian tank at a gas station on the outskirts of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine on September 16, 2022. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Drivers attend a rally as part of a national strike day for a better collective labour agreement in regional transport in The Hague, The Netherlands, September 16, 2022. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP)
Pupils wait for Britain’s King Charles III to arrive at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff on September 16, 2022. – King Charles III heads to Wales for the last of his visits to the four nations of the United Kingdom as preparations for the queen’s state funeral gather pace. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP)
Northern gannets, a species of seabird known locally as “Fou de Bassan”, rest on Rouzic Island off the coast of Perros-Guirec, in Brittany, western France, on September 15, 2022. – A recent spike in bird flu has been particularly harmful to protected seabird species like the gannet, with hundreds of bird deaths recorded daily in May 2022. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)
Shiite Muslim pilgrims gather as they march towards Iraq’s holy city of Karbala to attend the Arbaeen religious commemoration on September 16, 2022, in the central city of Najaf. (Photo by Qassem al-KAABI / AFP)
A man carries a backpack decorated with a scarf bearing the portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Shiite Muslim pilgrims march towards Iraq’s holy city of Karbala to attend the Arbaeen religious commemoration on 16 September 2022 in the central city of Najaf. (Photo by Qassem al-KAABI / AFP)
A woman carries a child as she buys stationary in preparation for the opening of schools, at Al-Saray market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, on 16 September 2022. (Photo by Sabah ARAR / AFP)
A local resident drives past an abandoned Russian tank on the outskirts of Izyum, eastern Ukraine on 16 September 2022. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
General view of a Plastic Pyramid in Giza, Egypt, 16 September 2022. The VeryNile NGO is building the largest plastic pyramid in the world, weighing 7 500 kg and made of plastic bottles collected by fishermen from the Nile River. The initiative aims to raise awareness of plastic pollution in the Nile and to clean Nile River’s waters and increase awareness for environmental preservation through partnerships with volunteers, fishermen and green initiatives. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A Palestinian youth hurls rocks at Israeli forces, during confrontations with them following a protest against the establishment of Israeli outposts, in Beit Dajan, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on 16 September 2022. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)
A Patient suffering from dengue fever receives medical treatment at an isolation ward of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 September 2022. Officials in Pakistan are reporting a continued increase in dengue fever cases, with the numbers in the thousands, and experts warn the next coming weeks will be critical. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Papuans cremate their relatives who were allegedly killed by Indonesian soldiers, in Mimika regency on September 16, 2022. Six Indonesian soldiers were arrested after being accused of killing four indigenous Papuans and mutilating their bodies, authorities said on 30 August. (Photo by SEVIANTO PAKIDING / AFP)