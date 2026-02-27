Weather alert: Heavy downpours, strong winds and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours in five provinces, strong winds in the Northern Cape and rough seas in the Western Cape.

Here is what weather to expect on Saturday, 28 February.

Weather warnings for 28 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in the North West, southern parts of Gauteng, northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, and the northern parts of the Free State.

This could result in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds leading to damage to settlements and temporary structures in the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves leading to localised damage to coastal infrastructure and difficulty in navigation at sea between the Western Cape’s Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the evening, spreading to Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Sunday morning.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the Free State, Northern Cape, extreme southwestern parts of the North West and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

Saws has warns of hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions in places along the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy skies in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions over the Highveld at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except for the extreme east. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, except for the extreme southeast. The Lowveld and Limpopo Valley will be hot in places.

North West:

Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine conditions in the south at first; otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Northern Cape:

It will be fine in the extreme west where it will be cool in places. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Expect fine to partly cloudy and warm weather, becoming cloudy with isolated showers over the southwestern parts from late afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start off cloudy with fog in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but windy and hot in the north with isolated thunderstorms.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches in places; otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north where it will be windy.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.