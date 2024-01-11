24 hours in pictures, 11 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action using a tennis wheelchair during ‘A Night with Novak and Friends’ charity tennis matches at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, 11 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Ronald Lamola, Minister of Justice of South Africa, speaks to the press before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the first day of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel, brought by South Africa. According to the South Africans, Israel is currently committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL / ANP MAG / ANP via AFP)
Members of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK), the former armed wing of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), stand inside the Palestinian Embassy in Pretoria on January 11, 2024 before the viewing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing of the case against Israel brought by South Africa. Lawyers for Pretoria are presenting their case at the UN’s top court in The Hague, where South Africa lodged an urgent appeal to force Israel to “immediately suspend” its military operations in Gaza. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
People hold placards as they take part in an interfaith protest in solidarity with Palestinian people outside the High Court in Cape Town on January 11, 2024. Dozens of people took to the streets in Cape Town on on January 11, 2024 in one of several demonstrations planned across South Africa in support of the government’s landmark “genocide” case against Israel. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Amaury Baratin of France drives his KTM 450 Rally Replica of Horizon Moto 95 during stage 5 of the 2024 Rally Dakar from Al Hofuf to Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 10 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Andrew Eaton
Nepalese men conduct a Pooja after taking a holy dip in the Bagmati River to commemorate their deceased parents as they observe the Krishna Aushi Festival at the Uttargaya shrine, near Kathmandu, Nepal, 11 January 2024. On this day sons and daughters express gratitude to their deceased parents by performing puja, offering food for the departed souls and praying for their eternal peace. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A pedestrian with an umbrella walks along Seventh Street in Melville, 11 January 2024, on a rainy day in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A supporter of presidential candidate and Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, gets his face tattooed ahead of the upcoming elections in Jakarta on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Bagus SARAGIH / AFP)
Members of the Russian aerial troupe Tightrope Walkers Antik perform on the tightrope on opening night of the annual Budapest International Circus Festival in the Capital Circus of Budapest, Hungary, 10 January 2024 (issued 11 January 2024). This year’s festival runs from 10 to 15 January, presenting four different shows in six days. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZOLTAN BALOGH
A refuse collector in rain gear hangs onto the side of a garbage truck in Johannesburg, 11 January 2024, as they do their rounds on a rainy day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Students clash with riot police in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against the government’s plans for private universities, in Athens on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)
Tourists from Thailand take pictures of the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
Germany’s Kristina Isaev performs during the women’s short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2024 in the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)
An Elvis impersonator gestures as he boards a train to travel to the annual Parkes Elvis Festival, at Central Station in Sydney on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Andrew LEESON / AFP)
Phillips auction house staff members carry an artwork by Keith Haring titled “Totem” (1988) during the Philips Editions exhibition in London, Britain, 11 January 2024. The artwork is expected to fetch between 150,000 – 200,000 euros at auction 17-18 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
