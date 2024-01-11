24 hours in pictures, 11 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action using a tennis wheelchair during ‘A Night with Novak and Friends’ charity tennis matches at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, 11 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT