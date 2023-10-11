24 hours in pictures, 11 October 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A policeman stands by as a group of some 50-60 protesters gather near the Israeli embassy in central Tokyo on October 11, 2023, to call for peace and for Israel to halt their air strikes. – The death toll from five days of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply overnight as Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza on October 11 after recovering the dead from the last communities near the border where Palestinian militants had been holed up. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Brazilian citizens fleeing the conflict between Israel and Hamas arrive at the Brazilian military airbase Galeo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 11, 2023. – Thousands of foreigners find themselves stuck in Israel and across the Palestinian territories, where a full-blown war has erupted since Hamas militants launched their onslaught on Saturday. With the violence having already claimed thousands of lives on both sides, several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP)
France’s scrum-half Antoine Dupont attends a training session at the Stade du Parc in Rueil-Malamaison, near Paris on October 11, 2023, as part of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Israeli soldiers stand near the body of a Palestinian militant in Kfar Aza, in the south of Israel, bordering Gaza Strip on October 10, 2023. – Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on October 10 and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
A man takes a selfie in front of an Israeli national flag hanging on the Lviv National Art Gallery building (former Potocki Palace) in Lviv on October 11, 2023 to commemorate the victims of the Hamas-organized attacks in Israel. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP)
Banana vendors carry their bananas through the derelict E.J Roye skyscraper in Monrovia on October 11, 2023. – Now used as storage for bananas, the derelict E.J. Roye Skyscraper used to be the headquarters of the True Whig Party, which is the oldest political party in Liberia. Before the 1980 Coup, its was used for government meetings and trade union meetings (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Jerome Callais, 59-year-old “bouquiniste” and president of the cultural association of second-hand booksellers poses in front of his stands, where he sells antiquarian books and old posters, on the left bank of the Seine River in Paris on October 11, 2023. – Installed along more than three kilometres of the Seine and declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, the 240 bouquinistes make use of 900 green boxes to house some 300,000 old books and a great number of journals, stamps and trading cards. These Parisian booksellers, working in the world’s largest open-air bookshop, who have been operating on the banks of the Seine for 450 years, are refusing to be moved by the authorities to provide security for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Israeli armuy soldiers deploy at a position near the border with Gaza in southern Israel on October 11, 2023. – Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air, and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group. The death toll in Israel has surged above 1,200 following the worst attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials have reported 1000 people killed so far. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)
Smoke from Israeli incendiary munitions bombardment is pictured over the Gaza City seaport on October 11, 2023. – Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air and sea assault by the Gaza-based Islamists. The death toll from the shock cross-border assault by Hamas militants rose to 1,200, making it the deadliest attack in the country’s 75-year history, while Gaza officials reported more than 900 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
A tailor uses a sewing machine to stitch a pair of trousers at his roadside stall in Amritsar on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia’s President Vladimir Putin addressing a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP)
A woman gets ready to cast her vote in a polling station at the Unidad de Mafalala Primary School during the 2023 local elections in Maputo on October 11, 2023. (Photo by Alfredo ZUNIGA / AFP)
