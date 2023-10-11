24 hours in pictures, 11 October 2023

A policeman stands by as a group of some 50-60 protesters gather near the Israeli embassy in central Tokyo on October 11, 2023, to call for peace and for Israel to halt their air strikes. – The death toll from five days of ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel rose sharply overnight as Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza on October 11 after recovering the dead from the last communities near the border where Palestinian militants had been holed up. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)