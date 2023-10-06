24 hours in pictures, 6 October 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A mother Lar Gibbon eats a fruity treat as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

South African Municipality Workers Union, SACCAWU and and other unions pickets outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 6 October 2023, to demand reinstatement of all dismissed employees by employers during the recent strikes. Picture:Nigel Sibanda BAZHOU, CHINA – OCTOBER 5, 2023 – Tourists experience camel riding in Bazhou, Xinjiang Province, China, Oct 5, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto) (Photo by CFOTO / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) Fruity treats for the Chimpanzees as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen South African Municipality Workers Union, SACCAWU and and other unions pickets outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 6 October 2023, to demand reinstatement of all dismissed employees by employers during the recent strikes. Picture:Nigel Sibanda A local resident pours juice on the replica of the Statue of Liberty as it is removed from an amusement park as a protest against US policy in Bakhchysaray, some 40 km from Simferopol, on October 6, 2023. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) People walk amid debris in front of a house hit during bombardment by pro Syrian regime forces, in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on October 6, 2023. (Photo by MUHAMMAD HAJ KADOUR / AFP) South African Municipality Workers Union, SACCAWU and and other unions pickets outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 6 October 2023, to demand reinstatement of all dismissed employees by employers during the recent strikes. Picture:Nigel Sibanda YANTAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 6, 2023 – Vehicles crossing the Bohai Strait enter a passenger roll ship from Yantai to Dalian at the port of Yantai, east China’s Shandong province, Oct 6, 2023. On the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, Yantai to Dalian and other inter-provincial sea passenger routes ushered in the peak return passenger flow. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto) (Photo by CFOTO / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP) A Black and Whited Ruffed Lemur enjoys his icy fruit treat as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen A Ringtailled Lemur enjoys his icy fruit treat as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen An aerial image shows migrants waiting along the border wall to surrender to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) border patrol agents for immigration and asylum claim processing after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States, on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on May 11, 2023. The US on May 11, 2023, will officially end its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, also discarding the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) South African Municipality Workers Union, SACCAWU and and other unions pickets outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 6 October 2023, to demand reinstatement of all dismissed employees by employers during the recent strikes. Picture:Nigel Sibanda A fishy ice treat for Mr Otter Einstein, the otter as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen Slovakiaís Alexander Slafkovsky competes in the Men’s Canoe Single final during the Canoe-Kayak Slalom World Cup, in Zaires-sur-Marne, near Paris, on October 6, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) Cambodian environmental activists with chained hands and feet march to protest against a travel ban in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 6, 2023. – Three young Cambodian environmentalists marched in chains on October 6 in Phnom Penh to protest a travel ban that will stop them from receiving a prestigious award in Sweden. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) Fruity treats for the Chimpanzees as temperatures soared in Johannesburg, the Joburg Zoo served some of their animals frozen treats to help keep them cool, 6 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen