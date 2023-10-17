24 hours in pictures, 17 October 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

South Africa’s scrum-half Faf de Klerk passes the ball during a training session at Fauvettes Stadium in Domont, north of Paris, on October 17, 2023, as part of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives for his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 17, 2023 in New York City. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 17: Drake Callender #1 of Inter Miami trains during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on October 17, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) An Afghan farmer ploughs a field with his cows on the outskirts of Fayzabad district in Badakhshan province on October 17, 2023. (Photo by OMER ABRAR / AFP) An Afghan man uses a computer at a market in Mazar-i-Sharif on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP) People mourn by the body of Hamas commander Ayman Nofal during his funeral in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip, on October 17, 2023. – “Ayman Nofal, ‘Abu Ahmad’, a member of the general military council and commander of the central command in Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed” in an Israeli strike on the central Gaza Strip, Hamas said in a statement on October 17, referring to its military wing. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) South Africa’s Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Netherlands at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) General overview of the venue during the opening ceremony of the Book Fair in Frankfurt, western Germany, on October 17, 2023. – The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 75th edition in the year 2023, runs from Wednesday, October 18, to Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Devotees look at an idol of the Hindu goddess ‘Durga’ as they visit a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) An Israeli soldier walks past army bulldozers deployed near the border with Gaza on October 17, 2023. – US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on October 18 in a show of “ironclad” support as Washington tries to prevent the escalating war against Hamas in Gaza from spilling into a wider Middle East conflict. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) This photograph taken on October 17, 2023 shows a Corsica Linea ferry boat moored in the Port of Marseille, southern France. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) VolkerWessels’ Dutch rider Coen Vermeltfoort (C) celebrates after winning, next to second-placed Dutch David van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck (L), the 2023 edition of the ‘Nationale Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen’ one day cycling race in Putte-Kapellen, Kapellen on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Tom Goyvaerts / Belga / AFP) A person records a video with a smartphone of Miroslava Reginskaya, the wife of Igor Girkin (known by his pseudonym Strelkov or “shooter”), the former top military commander of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and nationalist blogger, speaking outside the Moscow City Court after a hearing to consider an appeal on the extended pre-trial detention of her husband, who was detained in July and remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of extremism, in Moscow on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) Israeli soldiers deploy near the border with Gaza on October 17, 2023. – US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on October 18 in a show of “ironclad” support as Washington tries to prevent the escalating war against Hamas in Gaza from spilling into a wider Middle East conflict. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouts slogans with fellow protesters outside the InterContinental London Park Lane during the “Oily Money Out” demonstration organised by Fossil Free London and Greenpeace on the sidelines of the opening day of the Energy Intelligence Forum 2023 in London on October 17, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is arrested outside the InterContinental London Park Lane during the “Oily Money Out” demonstration organised by Fossil Free London and Greenpeace on the sidelines of the opening day of the Energy Intelligence Forum 2023 in London on October 17, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) Israeli soldiers mourn their comrade Maya Kopstein, victim of a Palestinian suicide attack on January 23, 1995 during her funeral at Jerusalem Mount Herzl military cemetery. 19 other soldiers and a civilian were killed on January 22, 1995 in the suicide attack carried out by two Palestinians from Gaza of the Islamic Jihad movement, at the outside the coastal city of Netanya, at Bet-Leed Junction. This was the first Palestinian Islamic Jihad suicide attack. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 17: Tourists stand in front of a painting of George Washington resigning his commission while touring the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on October 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is preparing to vote for a new Speaker after it has been without an elected leader since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4 in an move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)