24 hours in pictures, 12 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Racegoers pose for a photograph as they attend on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Jockey Ben Sutton falls from Drop Flight after jumping The Chair fence in the Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Chase on the opening day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
NASA’s Europa Clipper Spacecraft is pictured in the Clean Room at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, on April 11, 2024. Europa Clipper is scheduled to launch in October of 2024 on a mission to study Jupiter’s moon Europa. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Miss Universe Thailand 2023 Anntonia Porsild sits atop a float during a parade to celebrate the upcoming Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
A flower farmer harvests oncidium flowers at an orchid green house in Taichung on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP)
Argentina’s Malena Cavo (R) and Manuela Pizzo (L) in action against Larissa Nusser (C) of Netherlands during the 2024 IHF Women’s Olympic Qualification Tournament handball match between Argentina and The Netherlands in Torrevieja, Alicante, Spain, 11 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Manuel Lorenzo
A model presents a creation by Dominnico fashion brand during the third day of the 080 Barcelona Fashion Week, in Barcelona, Spain, 11 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows the flooded residential area of the outskirts of Orenburg, Orenburg region, Russia, 11 April 2024. The flood situation in the Orenburg region has reached its peak; the most difficult situation is in Orenburg, regional governor Denis Pasler told Russian President Putin. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the water level in the Ural River has risen to 1060 cm. 2028 residential buildings and 2522 household plots remain in the flood zone. The authorities of the Orenburg region reported that 7.8 thousand people, including 2,117 children, were evacuated from flooded households and personal plots. The most difficult flood situation remains in Orsk, Orenburg, Orenburg and Ilek regions. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A peacock appears as the Polish prime minister and other European political leaders arrive to pose for a family photo in front of the Palace on the Isle (Lazienki) during a meeting in Warsaw, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by Wojtek Radwanski / AFP)
A ring-tailed lemur sits on a rope in its enclosure at the zoo in Wroclaw, Poland, 11 April 2024. The primate is named after its long, black-and-white, ringed tail and lives in groups. Picture: EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski
A man carrying gas cylinders rides past a residential building decorated with murals by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Coimbatore on April 11, 2024. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
Soldiers place a water treatment plant in San Lorenzo Park in Mexico City, on April 11, 2024. The inhabitants of a sector of Mexico City have been affected by the contamination of a water well with an oily substance, in the midst of an extreme drought that affects several parts of the Latin American country. In a second consecutive protest of dozens of people, the inhabitants of the central Benito Juarez mayor’s office denounced that the water that comes out of the taps of their homes has “a smell of gasoline” and a “strange taste,” which they told local media has caused some skin and eye damage. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)
Fatou, known to be the world’s oldest female gorilla, enjoys grapes she picked out of a basket that was placed in her outdoor enclosure one day ahead of her 67th birthday at the Berlin Zoological Gardens, Berlin, Germany, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A cyclist drives past a restaurant of Danish burger chain Jagger at the City Hall Square (Raadhuspladsen) in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2024. The burger chain is in a name dispute with Mick Jagger, front man and one of the founding members of English rock band The Rolling Stones. This appears from case documents from the EU’s patent and trademark authority, according to Danish business newspaper Boersen. According to the newspaper, the burger chain tries to get the exclusive right to sell burgers and operate restaurants under the name. But the company behind the Rolling Stones bristles. The burger chain was created in 2016 by Christian Brandt and Rasmus Oubaek. Since then, it has grown to 18 restaurants, all of which are located in Copenhagen. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
