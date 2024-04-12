24 hours in pictures, 12 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Racegoers pose for a photograph as they attend on Ladies Day, the second day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, north-west England, on April 12, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)