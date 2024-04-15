24 hours in pictures, 15 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Former US President Donald Trump attends the first day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 15, 2024. – Donald Trump is in court Monday as the first US ex-president ever to be criminally prosecuted, a seismic moment for the United States as the presumptive Republican nominee campaigns to re-take the White House. The scandal-plagued 77-year-old is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to shield his 2016 election campaign from adverse publicity. (Photo by Michael Nagle / POOL / AFP)
Suspended secretary general of the African National Congress (ANC) party, Ace Magashule (L), and Businessman Edwin Sodi (R), look on inside the High Court in Bloemfontein on April 15, 2024. Suspended secretary general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party, Ace Magashule, is charged with multiple counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering allegedly committed under the former president. He is accused of stealing public money set aside to audit government houses with asbestos roofs in 2014, when he was premier of the Free State province. The allegations revolve around the equivalent of $16.4 million (13.8 million euros) in asbestos audit contracts awarded during ex-president Jacob Zuma’s graft-tainted tenure of 2009-2018. The hazardous roofs were never removed, leading investigators to believe that over $12 million had been pocketed. (Photo by Lihlumelo Toyana / AFP)
A woman in the role of a priestess releases a dove as Greek actress Mary Mina (R), in the role of the High Priestess holds the torch and first torch bearer Greek rowing Olympic champion Stefanos Ntouskos (L) holds a branch of Olive tree during the rehearsal of the flame lighting ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics Games at the ancient temple of Hera on the Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Valerie GACHE / AFP)
Rise Mzansi supporters cheer at the Gauteng Plan Rally at Beyers Naude Square, 15 April 2024, in Johannesburg. The rally aimed to outline the Gauteng Plan for a safe, prosperous, equal and united province. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Motorists drive their vehicles past a billboard depicting named Iranian ballistic missiles in service, with text in Arabic reading “the honest [person’s] promise” and in Persian “Israel is weaker than a spider’s web”, in Valiasr Square in central Tehran on April 15, 2024. Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an unprecedented attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Children wade through floodwater near a damaged road following heavy rains on the outskirts of Quetta on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
Protea South residents barricade Chris Hani Road and Union Street in Soweto, 15 April 2024. Residents protested after Police members shot one community member and killed him, believed to have been selling alchohol illegaly. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Top ranking sumo wrestlers bow as they take part in a traditional Shinto ceremony at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 15, 2024, during the annual “honozumo”, a ceremonial one-day exhibition for spectators held within the shrine’s precincts. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Supporters of the Free Palestine Movement picket outside a branch of McDonald’s fast food in protest to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 April 2024. The group are calling on McDonald’s customers to boycott the fast food chain claiming the United States related businesses are complicit in their claimed genocide in Gaza due to the fact that the United States supports Israel politically and militarily. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Workers clean the famous Trevi fountain in Rome on April 15, 2024. The fountain is drained for cleaning twice a month and the coins thrown by tourists are collected twice a week. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Operation Dudula members outside the Electoral Court in Johannesburg, 15 April 2024, as they demonstrate after the party was excluded from the national election ballot paper. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
This aerial view shows a fisherman sitting in his boat after casting a net in the Shatt al-Arab river, formed at the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP)
A man walks past a mural drawn by the “Grafitiyul” graffiti art group depicting US President Joe Biden dressed as the Marvel comics character “Captain America” standing before an Israeli flag and holding up his shield depicting the Star of David symbol, along a street in Tel Aviv on April 15, 2024. – Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel late on April 13 in an unprecedented overnight attack injuring at least 12 people. Israel’s army on April 14 said Israel, the United States, Britain, France and other allies had come together as a “coalition” for the first time to counter Iran’s unprecedented attack. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Women cover their faces with a cloth while riding a two-wheeler on a hot day, in Raipur on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) attends a demonstration by the French fencing team during his visit to the Grand Palais, 100 days ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, 15 April 2024. The 2024 Summer Olympics are held in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024, and the Grand Palais will host Fencing and Taekwondo. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
People gather to watch and take photo during a kite festival on Ao Manao Beach in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on April 15, 2024. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)
A Phillips staff looks over an artwork by Invader titled ‘Bruce Lee 3D’ (2015) at the Phillips New Now exhibit in London, Britain, 15 April 2024. The artwork is expected to fetch between 210,000 to 320,000 euros at auction on 19 April. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A black ribbon is projected onto the Sydney Opera House on April 15, 2024, as a mark of respect for the victims of the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall attack. A 40-year-old knifeman with mental illness roamed the packed shopping centre on April 13, killing six people and seriously wounding a dozen others. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 14 April 2024