24 hours in pictures, 16 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South African singer Tyla performs during Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York on October 15, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret/AFP Community members from the Corrinationville, Westbury, and Newclare areas take to the streets to protest after long periods of no water supply to their houses and businesses which is seriously affecting their lives in Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 October 2024. The residents have taken to the streets to try to get their water supply switched on after a number of issues have plagued the city’s water supply. A shortfall of water supply from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) coupled with a recent heat wave and significant water infrastructure issues in the city attributed to years of mismanagement by the ruling ANC (Africa National Congress) has led to the situation in the area as well as other areas in the countries biggest city. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Soldiers’ boots sit in front of a poster with portraits of missing Ukrainian servicemen during of their relatives at Independence Square in Kyiv, on October 16, 2024, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. Relatives of missing Ukrainian servicemen held a rally to demand that the Ukrainian authorities speed up the search for missing Ukrainian soldiers. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) Residents of Liliba fill their buckets with water from a water tanker provided by the City of Ekurhuleni in Tembisa on October 15, 2024. According to residents, today marks five days since they experienced sudden water cuts and low pressure from their taps. According to residents, today marks five days since they experienced sudden water cuts and low pressure from their taps. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) A picture shows a morning view of the Dubai skyline including Burj Khalifa on October 16, 2024. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Various health organisations at the World Food Day Picket outside Cape Town Parliament on October 16, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group expressed deep dissatisfaction with the rising cost of healthy foods in the country. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A man pays his respect with folded hands as he walks past Buddha statues kept for sale at a Buddhist religious supplies shop in Bangkok on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) Members of the Department of Health as they conduct an inspection on a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, on October 16, 2024. The multi disciplinary operation comprising of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Gauteng Traffic Wardens, Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Health, and Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) cracked down on spaza shops to check if owners are complying with the Consumer Protection Act and bylaws and regulations, following the deaths of several children recently, after eating snacks purchased from a spaza shop in the area. (Photo by Shiraaz MOHAMED / AFP) A man fishes from a boat sailing on the Vistula river during sunset in Warsaw on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) Civil defence rescue vehicles arrive at the site of an overnight Israeli air strike on the village of Qana in southern Lebanon on October 16, 2024. Israel expanded operations in Lebanon nearly a year after Hezbollah began exchanging fire in support of its ally, Hamas, following the Palestinian group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Bilal KASHMAR / AFP) Visitors look on an exhibit depicting the logo of the Rolling Stones in from of a tongue at a pumpkin exhibition themed around the theme of music at the Krewelshof near Mechernich, western Germany, on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) People visit a booth at the Frankfurt book fair on October 16, 2024, on the first day of the world’s biggest book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. The Frankfurt Book Fair, in its 76th edition in the year 2024, runs from Wednesday, October 16, to Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Street artist known as ‘La Dame Quicolle’ sticks a collage-mural representing Gisele Pelicot, the victim of numerous rapes, as part of her ‘Les Gardiennes De Rue’ series of full-length portraits denouncing violence against women, in Lille, northern France on October 16, 2024. A court in the French southern town of Avignon is trying Dominique Pelicot, a 71-year-old retiree, for repeatedly raping and enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his heavily sedated wife Gisele Pelicot, in her own bed over a decade. Fifty other men, aged between 26 and 74, are also on trial for alleged involvement, in a case that has horrified France. The court proceedings, which runs until December, are open to the public at the request of Dominique Pelicot's ex-wife and victim. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) Afghan youths play volleyball at a field during sunset in Chimtal district of Balkh province on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP) An Afghan balloon vendor rides past the blast wall along a street in Kabul on October 16, 2024. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)